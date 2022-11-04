Read full article on original website
Polyana Viana Reveals She Denied Colby Covington a Very Specific Bedroom Request; ‘He Got Upset!’
After Colby Covington openly claimed he was having an intimate relationship with Polyana Viana, the UFC strawweight struck back, dishing some dirty details on an interesting bedroom request ‘Chaos’ allegedly made. Fresh off her brutal 47-second knockout of Jinh Yu Frey at UFC Vegas 64, ‘Dama de Ferro’...
Alex Pereira Says Israel Adesanya Is Being Forced To Fight Him
Alex Pereira thinks he is in Israel Adesanya’s head. There is a massive UFC middleweight title fight on deck for the UFC 281 fight card this weekend. The champion Israel Adesanya will be taking on one of only a few men to ever hand him a loss in his combat sports career, Alex Pereira. Because of the history between these two, Pereira beating Adesanya twice in kickboxing, the hype behind this fight is huge.
Jorge Masvidal Backing Teammate Dustin Poirier at UFC 281; ‘I Think Dustin Smokes Him’
We are less than a week away from lightweight warfare at UFC 281 when the promotion invades Madison Square Garden in New York City. While most of the headlines have focused on the middleweight world championship main event between reigning titleholder Israel Adesanya and his GLORY Kickboxing rival Alex Pereira, there will be fireworks in the 155-pound division when two fan favorites, Dustin Poirier and ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, mix it up inside the Octagon.
Neil Magny Shares Humble Response To Overtaking Georges St-Pierre for Most UFC WW Wins: ‘GSP Is The Greatest’
Neil Magny shared a humble response after overtaking Georges St-Pierre for the most wins in UFC welterweight history. This past Saturday, grizzled veteran Magny faced Daniel Rodriguez in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 64. Magny put in an impressive performance that saw him dispatch ‘D-Rod’ in the third round of a competitive contest. The ... Read more
Anthony Smith Thinks Alex Pereira Is The Most Dangerous Threat To Adesanya On The Feet
Anthony Smith is putting his faith in Israel Adesanya. With the massive UFC 281 event, just days away all of the fans and media are discussing the event. The main event will feature a middleweight title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Alex Pereria. These two men have faced off against one another in kickboxing twice but this will be the first meeting inside the UFC Octagon.
Officer Confirms Cain Velasquez Claim That There Are Multiple Victims of Alleged Molester Harry Goularte
Harry Goularte, the man accused of molesting the son of former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez may have more victims. During Velasquez’s pre-trial hearing on Monday, multiple responding officers took the stand to recount events that led to Velasquez’s arrest in February after allegedly engaging in a high-speed chase before firing multiple shots into a vehicle carrying the man he is accusing of molesting his son. The most notable moment of the hearing came during the cross-examination of officer Nathaniel Rodriguez by Velasquez attorney Mark Geragos.
Coach For Israel Adesanya Thinks Alex Pereira Getting A Title Shot Is ‘Ridiculous’
Eugene Bareman, coach of Israel Adesanya is not convinced that Alex Pereira earned his title shot. Head coach for the UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is not too happy about a 6-1 fighter getting a title shot. Adesanya will be defending his belt against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 on Saturday night. Adesanya has a history with his opponent as the two have faced off twice before in kickboxing. Adesanya and his team think that the shared past is the only reason Pereira is receiving this title shot with only three UFC fights under his belt.
Carla Esparza Breaks Down Infamous Rose Namajunas Rematch, Plans to ‘Put It All On The Line’ at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has reflected on the UFC 274 title fight against Rose Namajunas. Esparza started her second UFC strawweight title reign with mixed emotions. ‘The Cookie Monster’ and Namajunas received heavy backlash because of their lackluster performances, which featured 68 total strikes landed through five rounds. During an...
Leon Edwards’ Iconic Head Kick Left Ian Garry In The Hospital: ‘Leon, I’m Blaming You’
It looks like Leon Edwards recreated his headkick from UFC 280 on Ian Garry. The UFC welterweight prospect had to seek medical attention following a training session with ‘Rocky’. Garry was hesitant to talk about why he was hospitalized but upon being questioned by his wife, he’d tell the truth on what happened at the gym.
Exclusive: Stephen Thompson is ‘Jealous’ of Kevin Holland’s Superhero Status; ‘I’ve Always Wanted to be a Superhero’
On December 3rd, Stephen Thompson returns to the bright lights of the main event when he squares off with Kevin Holland in a highly-anticipated welterweight showdown. ‘Wonderboy has had a run of bad luck recently, dropping back-to-back fights against Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Despite losing four of his last six, Thomspon still finds himself clinging to the No. 7 spot in the welterweight rankings thanks to wins against Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal. Facing an unranked opponent in fan-favorite Kevin Holland, Thompson risks being pushed out of the top ten entirely should he suffer his third-straight loss.
Joe Rogan Returns to Broadcast Booth at UFC 281, Full Commentary Team Revealed
Longtime color commentator Joe Rogan will be back on the call at UFC 281 when the promotion heads to the world-famous Madison Square Garden in New York City per a report from MMA Junkie. Rogan last appeared on a UFC pay-per-view broadcast in September for UFC 279 which featured Nate...
Daniel Cormier Responds to Julianna Pena’s Rant at UFC Vegas 64: ‘There Was No Dana White Privilege’
Julianna Pena did not appreciate former UFC dual champion Daniel Cormier suggesting that her work did not warrant a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ shocked the world at UFC 269 when he stopped the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT via second-round submission. The two ran it back at UFC 277 where Nunes dominated Pena for 25-minutes on her way to a unanimous decision victory, leaving the series tied at one apiece.
Conor McGregor Confuses Fans With Latest Social Media Post Using Monkey Filter
Conor McGregor has yet again sparked intrigue with his social media presence. Its been over a year since the Irishman has been seen competing inside the Octagon. His last appearance inside the cage came against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy contest. Unfortunately for McGregor, the fight was stopped due to an injury when he broke his leg in the middle of the fight. Poirier was awarded the victory via Doctor Stoppage.
Bo Nickal Calls For ‘Good Matchup’ With Khamzat Chimaev & Predicts Overtaking Dagestani Wrestlers
Bo Nickal has called for a fight with Khamzat Chimaev at some point ahead. Nickal predicted the next generation of American wrestlers would dominate the sport. Massively hyped UFC prospect Bo Nickal made his way to the promotion through Dana White’s Contender Series, where he made a quick turnaround to earn back-to-back finishes over Zachary Borrego and Donovan Beard. Nickal made the switch to professional mixed martial arts competition after enjoying a highly successful and decorated wrestling career.
Israel Adesanya Won’t Make The Same Mistake Conor McGregor Did Against Khabib
Israel Adesanya is not letting the moment get to him in the lead-up to UFC 281. The UFC 281 main event is an important title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and the man who defeated him twice in kickboxing, Alex Pereira. Adesanya can see the importance of this fight and he is doing all he can to make sure he is ready on Saturday night. The champ has been rather quiet in the leadup to this bout and along with his coaches and team has not done many interviews. Adesanya is keeping a bit of secrecy about his training camp and is not letting the public eye peek in.
