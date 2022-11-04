Israel Adesanya is not letting the moment get to him in the lead-up to UFC 281. The UFC 281 main event is an important title fight between champion Israel Adesanya and the man who defeated him twice in kickboxing, Alex Pereira. Adesanya can see the importance of this fight and he is doing all he can to make sure he is ready on Saturday night. The champ has been rather quiet in the leadup to this bout and along with his coaches and team has not done many interviews. Adesanya is keeping a bit of secrecy about his training camp and is not letting the public eye peek in.

1 DAY AGO