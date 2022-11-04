Effective: 2022-11-09 03:40:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chuska Mountains; Far Northwest Highlands; Jemez Mountains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Tusas Mountains Including Chama; West Central Mountains; West Central Plateau LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING ACROSS NORTHWEST NEW MEXICO A band of rain and snow is likely to develop this afternoon and evening across northwest New Mexico along and behind a cold front. Though much of the precipitation will begin as rain, it should change over to snow by this evening. A quick one to two inches are possible from near or just south of Gallup northeastward toward Chama. The west slopes of the Chuska and Tusas Mountains could see upwards of 4 inches in spotty locations. A few slick spots on roadways are possible. Additionally, this snow combined with gusty winds will result in blowing snow at times. Use caution if traveling in this area today and tonight.

