Effective: 2022-11-07 12:16:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-07 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

IDAHO COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO