‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral
It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Aaron Rodgers Had 1-Word Message For Lions Rookie After Interception
Aaron Rodgers threw not one, not two, but three (!) interceptions against the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon. The Packers fell to the Lions, 15-9, at Ford Field. Following the game, Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson revealed what Rodgers told him following one of his interceptions. "Freebie," Rodgers said. OK then,...
Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL's Referees On Sunday
Tony Dungy believes the referees played a role in the Miami Dolphins' 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears. After the game, the former head coach posted a photo of new Bears receiver Chase Claypool getting hugged by a Dolphins defender while going up for a jump ball. The officials didn't call pass interference.
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes set an NFL record for passing yards in Sunday night’s game
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job
Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
Terry Bradshaw Shocked the FOX NFL Sunday Crew With a Suicide Reference
Terry Bradshaw said Kyler Murray would commit suicide if the Cardinals ran it too much.
Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today
The Green Bay Packers quarterback surely wasn't happy with his team's trade deadline performance this week. Green Bay failed to acquire some help on the offensive side of the football, despite Rodgers voicing his need for some. But on Sunday, the Packers quarterback is putting his team in a hole...
Andrew Luck Is Trending Following The Head Coach Firing
Monday has been a tough day for the Indianapolis Colts and their fans. Fresh off a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots, Colts owner Jim Irsay made the decision to part ways with Frank Reich. Reich had been the coach for the last five seasons and led them to...
Look: Dez Bryant Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Amid rumors of the Dallas Cowboys monitoring Odell Beckham Jr., a former Cowboys star appears to approve of his old team adding the wide receiver. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday morning that the Cowboys are "expected to be in the mix" on Beckham when he's ready to sign. The free agent is recovering from an ACL tear suffered during the Super Bowl.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Thinks Russell Wilson Is ‘Trolling’ Everyone With His ‘Nonsense’
Travis Kelce might’ve just hit the nail on the head when it comes to what Russell Wilson has been up to this season. The NFL QB has been the center of attention for much of the season, and not necessarily for good reason. But while his behavior might be a little peculiar to some, Chiefs star Kelce thinks it’s all part of a game that Wilson is playing.
Browns Cut Defensive Player Heading Into Week 10
The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to a member of their defensive secondary on Tuesday. Per the team, 24-year-old DB Herb Miller has been waived. Wide receiver Cyril Grayson was signed in a corresponding move. Miller, an undrafted player out of FAU, saw action in four games for the Browns this...
Tony Dungy Blasts Officials for Missed Call on Rams’ Jalen Ramsey
The NBC analyst wants to see consistency from officials in regard to penalizing players for removing their helmets.
SB Nation
The Packers have lost Lil Wayne, who says Aaron Rodgers should have been traded before the season
The Green Bay Packers were considered one of the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl coming into this season. The Packers were the first team ever to win 13 games or more three seasons in a row coming into the year, and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was coming off back-to-back MVPs. Rodgers is now 38 years and lost star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in an offseason trade, but most assumed the Green Bay defense and passing game would still be good enough to make them one of the best teams in the conference.
NFL World Is Laughing At Embarrassing Kickoff Video
The New York Jets had arguably the worst - but funniest - kickoff of the 2022 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon. New York's kick barely made it a couple of yards, as their kicker stumbled as he made contact with the ball. Video of the embarrassing kickoff video has...
Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 10 game?
The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. NFL Week 10 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 7:30 a.m. MST on NFL Network. The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite in the game. For subscribers:NFL...
