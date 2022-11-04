ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford man charged after state police allegedly find loaded gun, over $2K in cash and fentanyl during motor vehicle stop

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago

A loaded handgun, over $2,000 cash and around 30 grams of “purple” fentanyl were seized from a Hartford man during a motor vehicle stop on Thursday, according to the Connecticut State Police.

State troopers were conducting a narcotics-focused highway enforcement operation in the Hartford area on Thursday when detectives said they reportedly witnessed a man, later identified as Moses Rodriguez, 35, of Hartford, participate in a narcotics transaction.

State police initiated a motor vehicle stop on the car Rodriguez was driving on Brainard Road in Hartford. A search of Rodriguez’s car led to the seizure of a fully loaded Glock 9-millimeter pistol with a 15-round magazine, approximately 30 grams of “purple” fentanyl, $2,301 in cash and other items used for packaging and selling drugs, state police said.

Rodriguez was arrested and taken to Troop H in Hartford where he was charged with possession with intent to sell/disperse a hallucinogenic, operation of a drug factory, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, violation of the large capacity magazine requirement, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/defense weapon, illegal operation of a motor vehicle without tint inspection and failure to display registration plates.

He was released on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court on Nov. 17.

