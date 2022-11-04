ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police looking for stolen vehicle in connection to indecent exposure incident at Rocky Hill High School

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Rocky Hill police are looking for a stolen vehicle matching the description of a car in a reported indecent exposure incident at Rocky Hill High School on Thursday.

The Rocky Hill Police Department received a report that two students walking near the tennis courts at Rocky Hill High School saw a man parked in a dark vehicle “engaged in indecent exposure” Thursday morning, police said.

The students reported the man to school officials, who then reported it to the police. Officers checked the area, but the vehicle was not located. It was described as low to the ground with tinted windows.

Patrol officers spotted a vehicle matching the description driving on Mountain View Drive around 7:50 a.m. Friday, police said. Officers attempted to pull the car over, but it did not stop.

The car was going too fast to engage in a pursuit, but officers were able to see its license plate. The car, reported stolen by its owner on Aug. 1, has Connecticut tag BB11505, police said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact the police at 860-258-7640.

Mike Mavredakis can be reached at mmavredakis@courant.com or via Twitter @MikeMavredakis .

