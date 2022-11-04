Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Reeves: State has never denied water funding to Jackson, cannot discriminate under federal statute
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has never denied Jackson federal money to address water needs, according to a letter Gov. Tate Reeves sent to Reps. Bennie Thompson and Carolyn Maloney. Monday, Reeves released an 11-page letter he sent to the representatives in response to their inquiry into how the state...
WLBT
Lumumba pleads for president’s help as state emergency over water winds down
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is pleading for federal help for Jackson’s beleaguered water system, just days before the state’s emergency declaration is set to expire. In a November 3 letter to President Joe Biden, the mayor implored him for help, citing Gov. Tate...
Governor gives commitment to fixing water infrastructure in Mississippi
(The Center Square) – Responding to a pair of federal legislators, Gov. Tate Reeves said he and his administration are committing to repairing water infrastructure in the state capital. Representatives Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, and Bennie Thompson, D-MS, chastised the Republican governor for the handling of water infrastructure in Jackson,...
Mississippi governor responds to probe of Jackson water woes
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Monday released his response to a congressional investigation of the crisis that left 150,000 people in the state’s capital city without running water for several days in late summer. Reeves said Jackson has received a disproportionate amount of funding for its water system based on...
WLBT
Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
Mississippi capital to receive $35.6M to help fix crumbling water system
Mississippi officials on Friday approved the city of Jackson’s request for $35.6 million in federal funds to help fix its crumbling water infrastructure, following this summer’s flooding-induced breakdowns that left 150,000 people without running water for days. The Mississippi Municipality and County Water Infrastructure Grant Program approved the...
WAPT
Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital
JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
WLBT
City, state saying little on water manager selection process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
WLBT
Mayor submitted letter to Biden ‘clarifying and reiterating’ Jackson’s critical water needs
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
WLBT
School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
WLBT
Ballots from 21 Hinds Co. precincts unaccounted for as of Tuesday night
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ballots from a total of 21 Hinds County precincts are unaccounted for as of Tuesday night. This according to District 4 Election Commissioner Yvonne Horton. Officials were seen scrambling Tuesday as they worked to locate all the thumb drives that contain the ballots casted. They’re confident...
Meet the candidates running for Hinds County Chancery, Circuit Court judges
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The General Election in Mississippi will be held on Tuesday, November 8. In Hinds County, there are several candidates who are running for judge positions in the Chancery and Circuit courts. WJTV 12 News talked to the candidates ahead of the General Election. Chancery Court District 5-3: Gayla Carpenter-Sanders Tametrice Hodges […]
WAPT
Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook
The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
WLBT
Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm in Jackson; head still missing
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project.
wrkf.org
Conflict between Mississippi’s largest hospital, insurer a breaking point for some residents
Natasha Zinda had spent the last 12 years of her life in Mississippi. But in September, she packed up her car with her personal belongings, her kids, and one of her best friends, and drove up the state’s main interstate to a town just outside of Chicago. Zinda was...
WKRG
Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
WLBT
Final preparations and predictions are being made ahead of Mississippi’s midterm election day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Polls open for the midterm elections at 7:00 Tuesday morning. Local races will vary depending on where you live, but everyone in the state will be voting for the U.S. House seats. It takes a lot of logistics work at the county level to be prepared...
WLBT
WATCH LIVE: Mayor urges voter participation, discusses water woes in weekly media briefing
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is holding his weekly press briefing Monday to provide new information on the latest city initiatives. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Comments / 0