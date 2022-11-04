ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Board of Supervisors clear the way for 183-acre housing project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A nearly 183-acre residential development outside the city of Clinton is moving forward, following a vote Monday by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors. On Monday, the board approved a rezoning request from Dale and Casey Keith to rezone property along Clinton-Tinnin Road from agricultural to...
WAPT

Merit Health Central may cut more services at south Jackson hospital

JACKSON, Miss. — The Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Merit Health leaders met behind closed doors Monday to discuss the future of the hospital in south Jackson and the services it provides. Hinds County leaders said the hospital may eliminate more services at the hospital, which has already...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOC announces new transition work program for inmates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) announced a new transition work program matching inmates with jobs after serving their sentence. The announcement was made at the new probation and parole office in Pearl on Monday. Aimed at giving former a head start on life outside, the first former inmate going through […]
PEARL, MS
WLBT

City, state saying little on water manager selection process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

School board race reportedly left off some Madison County ballots

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some voters turning out for the Mid Term Elections ran into problems in Madison County Tuesday morning when they said an entire race was left off their ballots. According to election officials, the votes were cast for their candidates, but that doesn’t alleviate the concerns about the outcome of the race.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg Housing Authority's 6 properties to get cameras

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Six properties operated by the Vicksburg Housing Authority are getting video cameras to help offset rising security concerns. The Vicksburg Post reports the housing authority will spread 100 cameras among its properties at Beechwood Estates, Cedars Estates, Urban Court, Valley Court, Waltersville Estates and Rolling Acres in the city.
VICKSBURG, MS
Magnolia State Live

Brookhaven educator’s work published in new handbook

The doctoral dissertation of a Mississippi educator has been included in a new research handbook. Dr. LaRenda Janee’ Harrison’s dissertation on teachers of color in rural Mississippi is one of the chapters of “Handbook of Research on Teachers of Color and Indigenous Teachers,” published this year by the American Educational Research Association.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WKRG

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Hinds County deputies received a tip from citizens, they arrested the Jackson arson suspect, Devin McLaurin, in Terry near the Hinds and Copiah County line. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters said multiple overnight fires were intentionally set near Jackson State University (JSU).
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy