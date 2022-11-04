ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo postponed

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dei6z_0iywpN6v00

The Bellevue Chamber of Commerce announced in a press release, Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade and Military Expo has been postponed due to weather.

Read the press release below:

On Thursday, November 4 th , 2022, the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Community announced Nebraska's Official Veterans Day Parade sponsored annually by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community, and the military expo hosted by Bellevue University following the parade, have been postponed due to expected rain and snow this Saturday.

Both the parade and the expo will now be held on Saturday, Nov. 12. Nebraska’s Official Veterans Parade will start at 10 a.m. on Mission Avenue in downtown Bellevue. The Military Expo will run from noon to 3 p.m., after the parade concludes, on the Bellevue University Campus.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KETV.com

Midterm election results: Nebraska congressional district races

OMAHA, Neb. — KETV NewsWatch 7 has the latest midterm election results for Nebraska's three congressional districts from Nov. 8. In the 1st Congressional District, Republican Mike Flood, who is currently finishing Jeff Fortenberry's term after winning June's special election, defeated state Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks, according to the Associated Press.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska: Nebraska Sen. Blood takes on Republican Pillen in governor race

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven't elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Underground pedestrian tunnel in Omaha adds extra security

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-traveled underground passageway in Omaha has added extra security after a recent string of crime. Called the “Dodge Street Subway,” the tunnel is located at 51st and Dodge Streets. “We use it all the time,” said Dundee resident Lisa Corbin. “Everyone in the...
OMAHA, NE
athleticbusiness.com

Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games

The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Portion of Omaha’s Dodge Street to have lane closure for one year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha drivers can expect to see several lane closures, including one affecting a portion of Dodge Street. According to Omaha Public Works, there will be several lane closures on different streets beginning Monday at 9 a.m. Dodge Street between North 38th Avenue and North 40th Street...
OMAHA, NE
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest

Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

UNL graduate running for third term on Nebraska Legislature

With a proclaimed “common sense” leadership style, Danielle Conrad hopes to secure a position in Nebraska State Legislature following the November 8 midterm elections. Conrad was elected to the Legislature in 2006 and was re-elected in 2010. During her years in the Legislature, she supported the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, voted for the largest tax cut in Nebraska history and fought human trafficking and the opioid crisis, according to her campaign website.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha yard waste collection still facing delays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s yard waste services are behind schedule. The city has completed two weeks of its fall yard waste season. It’s a free program where individuals can put as much yard waste as they’d like in bags to be collected free of charge. However,...
OMAHA, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy