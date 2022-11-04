Read full article on original website
Just Sayin
4d ago
sounds about right. mostly because chances are, the next day it's 70⁰ and there is no sense flipping the heat then the air back and forth constanly. HVACs don't like that.
Reply
3
Related
WYFF4.com
Conditions mostly clear in South Carolina for Election Day 'beaver blood moon' eclipse
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tuesday morning holds a special treat for skywatchers everywhere. Not only will the full beaver moon be on display, but a total lunar eclipse will take place, as well. And the skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy in our area, so the view for...
wpde.com
Santee Cooper moves to OPCON 4, prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Santee Cooper is making preparation for the anticipated effects of Tropical Storm Nicole by moving to OPCON 4. This means there is a possible threat to Santee Cooper's electric system but effects may be limited or uncertain. Preparations include:. Checking and fueling vehicles, including line...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
Here’s when Tropical Storm Nicole could begin impacting Charleston
NOTE: This story is no longer being updated. Click or tap here for the latest information. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Florida this week. The storm is then expected to make a northern turn toward Georgia and South […]
South Carolina sees more than 8,000 sea turtle nests during season ending Oct. 31, 2nd-most on record
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were more than 8,000 sea turtle nests laid along the South Carolina coast during the just-concluded season, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. Data collected by the agency’s staff and its volunteer network showed an estimated 8,004 nests — the second-highest number on record. The nesting season […]
When Tropical Storm Nicole could impact the Grand Strand, Pee Dee
Nicole transitions into a Tropical Storm, expected to intensify
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Nicole to bring wind to the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: Nicole has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm. Parts of our viewing area are now in a Tropical Storm Watch. Subtropical Storm Nicole will approach Florida late Wednesday before shifting northeast toward Georgia, Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days:. We’ll once again start...
wpde.com
SC ranks 18th largest age gap between politicians & residents, study shows
(WCIV) — According to Coventry Direct's study, South Carolina ranks 18th largest age gap discrepancy between its elected officials and residents. The average age of South Carolina elected officials is 62.80 years old, while the average age of South Carolina residents is 40.20. The average age difference between politicians...
wpde.com
SC records 2nd highest number of sea turtle nests in 2022
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The official sea turtle nesting season ended on Oct. 31 and data shows it was the second-highest number on record. An estimated 8,004 nests were laid along South Carolina beaches in 2022, according to data collected by the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) agency staff and its volunteer network.
dailypaws.com
Sweet South Carolina Dog Finally Adopted After Spending More Than 3 Years in Shelter
Bafflingly, Cami, an oh-so-loving and playful 4-year-old pit bull mix, lived as a Saint Frances Animal Center shelter dog for most of her life. Even Ashley S. Miller, the South Carolina center's lead adoptions coordinator, says she and the staffers aren't sure why Cami was overlooked for so long. "She...
Subtropical Storm Nicole could impact Charleston weather this week
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Subtropical Storm Nicole formed northeast of the Bahamas early Monday morning and is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to Florida this week before making a northern turn towards South Carolina. Forecasters say Nicole could make landfall in Florida on Thursday as either a strong tropical storm or […]
WYFF4.com
3 South Carolina Powerball tickets will mean big money for lucky customers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a single ticket sold in California won the world record Powerball jackpot worth $2.04 billion ($997.6 million cash,), officials said a ticket worth $1 million was purchased in South Carolina. The winning Powerball number for Monday, Nov. 7 were:. 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in South Carolina.
WBTV
Temperatures to heat back up Monday after morning fog prompts First Alert Weather Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain will gradually come to an end, but the warmth will stick around to kick off this week. Once the cold front finally moves through the Carolinas late Monday, high temperatures will get back to feeling more like November. First Alert Weather Day Monday AM:...
wpde.com
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
Report shows how North and South Carolina Native Americans can improve economic resiliency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Over the course of the pandemic, analysts discovered how COVID-19 exposed social inequalities from health care to the economy among different ethnic groups, including Native Americans. Dawson Her Many Horses, head of Native American Finance for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, talked to WCNC's Jane Monreal about...
greenville.com
South Carolina Health Leaders Caution Residents to Take Actions to Reduce Impacts of Respiratory Illnesses
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina Hospital Association (SCHA), Lexington Medical Center (LMC), McLeod Health, Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), and Prisma Health are teaming up to caution residents to take actions now to reduce impacts of respiratory illnesses on our state’s families and hospitals.
Here are the key election results from South Carolina
View live election results for key contests in South Carolina. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
wpde.com
Horry County officials talk early voting, predict Election Day turnout
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Tuesday is the final day to cast your ballot. In two weeks of early voting, South Carolina had a huge turnout with more than 560,000 early voters. Horry County Voter Registration Director Sandy Martin said early voting was a huge success and said South...
wpde.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
Comments / 9