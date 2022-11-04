ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ingram Atkinson

Meet the wealthiest man in all of history

There was once a man in history that had a net worth nearly 4 times greater than that of Jeff Bezos. In the 13th century, Africa was one of the most prosperous and powerful regions in the world. The Mali Empire ruled over West African kingdoms, trading goods with Europe and North Africa. Mansa Musa, who ruled as Mansa Musa I from 1280-1337 CE, was known as the wealthiest man in all of history because he accumulated more than 400 tons of gold during his reign. He used this wealth to build great universities, libraries and mosques; he also expanded trade routes between Africa's two continents.
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics

ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
NBC News

Italy threatens to ban NGO ships after thousands of migrants rescued at sea

NGO-operated rescue ships have saved thousands of migrants from the Mediterranean Sea in recent days as Italy's new right-wing government looks set to clash with migrant rescue charities. According to Italy’s Interior Ministry, the actions of the rescue ships are “not in line” with Italian or European rules on immigration and has threatened to prevent the vessels from entering Italian waters.Oct. 27, 2022.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ship refuses to leave Italy port until all migrants are off

CATANIA, Sicily — (AP) — The captain of a charity-run migrant rescue ship refused Italian orders to leave a Sicilian port Sunday after authorities refused to let 35 of the migrants on his ship disembark — part of directives by Italy's new far-right-led government targeting foreign-flagged rescue ships.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
Kiplinger

I-Bond Rate Is 6.89% for Next Six Months

Though the potential return of U.S. Treasury I-bonds as a long-term investment is no sure thing, Americans are voting for them with their wallets: Billions of dollars of these formerly obscure securities have been sold in 2022, including in a last-minute rush at the end of October to capture them at a rate of 9.62% that knocked the website for TreasuryDirect, the only place these can be bought, offline at times.
ceoworld.biz

Why You Ignore Your Most Powerful Profit Lever

Pricing is your most powerful lever to quickly increase profit, and in the long run as well. Assuming you have a 10% gross margin, if you could raise your prices by 1%, your profit would increase by 10%. Not only does pricing have great leverage, but price changes can be implemented quickly and dramatically influence buyer decisions.
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover Lost 17th-Century Warship ‘Äpplet’ in Sweden

Swedish marine archaeologists have discovered the long-lost sister ship of the Vasa, a 17th-century warship considered one of the Swedish navy’s biggest achievements that sank soon after setting sail, per a statement from the Swedish Museum of Wrecks. With the help of the Swedish navy, the museum’s archaeologists surveyed...
morningbrew.com

'I bonds' are the Taylor Swift of investment

A week after Taylor Swift’s Billboard-record-breaking album, Midnights, dropped, another humble vanilla product broke the internet: Series I Savings Bonds, aka “I bonds.”. Nearly $1 billion in I bonds were sold on October 28, flooding the Treasury website with so much traffic that the site crashed. Compared to...
ceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Nikos Kourtidis, CEO of the Kourtidis Group of Companies

Nikos Kourtidis, CEO of the Kourtidis Group of Companies, had a vision of creating a company that would put its mark on his place of birth in Northern Greece. Through the years, he managed to make his dream come true. It is worth reading about his story and his efforts to continuously expand the company’s activities.
ARTnews

Indonesia Calls For Return Of ‘Java Man,’ and Countless Art and Natural Historical Objects, From Netherlands

The Indonesian government has formally requested the return of multiple large collections of natural history and art objects from the Netherlands, including the world-famous remains known as “Java Man.” The Indonesian government sent the Netherlands a list of items in July that it has classified as looted during colonization and due for repatriation. That list, which was sent to the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science, was shared publicly by  the chairman of the Indonesian repatriation mission last week, according to the Dutch daily newspaper Trouw. The most notable art treasures Indonesia wants back are items known as the “Lombok Treasure,”...

