ceoworld.biz
Wealthiest People in Switzerland (November 3, 2022)
As of November 3, 2022, Guillaume Pousaz was the wealthiest man in Switzerland, with an estimated net worth of 23.0 billion U.S. dollars, followed by Gianluigi & Rafaela Aponte (No. 2, $13.5 billion), Ernesto Bertarelli (No. 3, $8.4 billion); and Ivan Glasenberg (No. 4, $8.3 billion). Magdalena Martullo-Blocher is the...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they’ve secretly married
It may be a first for international relations. Beauty Queens Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico) have revealed that they were married last month two years after competing in 2020’s Miss Grand International pageant. The happy couple has kept their relationship under wraps for the last two years but made their love known to all in an Oct. 28 post to their Instagram accounts.
Italy’s Had Enough of U.K. Shitshow Constantly Getting Compared to Their Politics
ROME—Italians are furious over a slew of memes comparing the flailing British government to their own instability. Ever since Liz Truss’s tax debacle started last week, a number of rather surly memes have culminated in an offensive cover of the Economist showing Truss as the helmeted British soldier Britannia holding a fork draped in spaghetti in place of a sword with the headline, “Welcome to Britaly.” Shortly after the cover story, #Britaly?YouWish started trending.This cover by The Economist is the subject of much debate in Italy today. pic.twitter.com/rW5xmm8SAM— Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) October 20, 2022 Some of the memes leading up...
Colombia, the world’s largest cocaine producer, faces a change in drug policy
SAN JOSE DEL GUAVIARE, Colombia — The grizzled farmers had come on motorcycles and in pickups from jungle homesteads to a soccer field hours from the nearest town of any consequence. They sat patiently in white plastic chairs in the sweltering heat as government representatives gave their pitch: Plant...
France 24
Uproar in French parliament following racist 'back to Africa' outburst
A French parliament session was thrown into turmoil Thursday after a far-right MP was accused of yelling "back to Africa" to a black colleague posing a question on migrant arrivals to the government. The incident came as President Emmanuel Macron's government is promising a new crackdown on immigration amid accusations...
US News and World Report
First Plane Repatriating Venezuelan Migrants in Mexico Departs for Caracas, Sources Say
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A first flight carrying Venezuelan migrants voluntarily returning to their homeland from Mexico departed on Tuesday, according to two Mexican officials. Mexico is dealing with a major increase in the number of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic woes, due both to people arriving on its southern...
BBC
Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?
Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
France, Germany press Italy to open ports to 1,000 at sea
MILAN — (AP) — France and Germany are asking Italy's new far-right-led government to grant a safe port to nearly 1,000 people rescued by humanitarian groups in the central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for more than two weeks. Humanitarian groups caring for the...
Pro-Bolsonaro protests dwindle as Brazil handover starts
Brazilian police said Friday they had nearly finished clearing hundreds of roadblocks by supporters of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting since his election loss to veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Pro-Bolsonaro protests outside military bases had dwindled in Brasilia Friday morning to just 100 -- while in Sao Paulo there remained about 300 and all had cleared out in Rio de Janeiro, AFP correspondents said.
China says U.S. has 'no right' to interfere in Hamburg port deal
BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S has "no right" to interfere in Chinese cooperation with Germany, China's foreign ministry said Thursday, after Washington cautioned against Beijing getting a controlling stake in Hamburg's port terminal.
The left now rules most of Latin America. Will it be able to live up to its promises?
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's election in Brazil is the latest triumph for the left, which now controls six of Latin America's seven largest countries.
Bolsonaro backers call for military intervention even as Brazil's president appears to accept defeat
Rio de Janeiro — Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signaled a willingness to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The president's defenders gathered in the...
Brazil Heads for a Peaceful Transition, but With Lessons for the U.S. | Opinion
Unsurprisingly, Lula's victory in the presidential runoff was immediately proclaimed and declared sacrosanct.
'Humble' student nurse left Welsh phrases in bedside note to help staff calm down child with cancer
'What an amazing nurse she's going to make one day.'
marinelink.com
"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream Pipeline Site
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence. The Swiss-based operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline said on Wednesday it had completed initial data gathering at the location of the pipeline damage on line 1 in the Swedish exclusive economic zone and found "technogenic craters".
Cannons, attack boats and hangars that could house NUCLEAR missiles: New images reveal full extent of Beijing's military build-up on disputed South China Sea reefs
Extraordinary photos of Beijing's military bases in the South China Sea have given the most-detailed view yet of what Xi Jinping has been building — and show them bristling with defences. The Chinese Communist Party has spent the better part of a decade turning a remote series of atolls...
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Friday, Oct. 28 - Nov. 4, 2022This was a week in which families fled the fighting between M23 rebels and Congolese forces near Kibumb in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Beachgoers enjoyed unusually high temperatures in the southern French Mediterranean city of Marseille and the effects of climate change were seen at Lake Garda in Italy. Voters headed to the polls in Denmark, while migrant families in Cyprus fled the Pournara migrant reception camp after fighting broke out between rival groups inside the camp. Men were rescued from a shipwreck off the coast of Greece as other migrants faced severe...
Former Latin American leaders urge U.S. change on Cuba
Eighteen former Latin American and Caribbean leaders have signed a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden asking the United States to remove its six-decade embargo on Cuba in the wake of devastation inflicted by Hurricane Ian.The letter, shared with The Associated Press ahead of its Wednesday release, also requests that Biden remove Cuba from its list of state sponsors of terrorism for providing refuge to leaders of a guerrilla group that is now set to reenter peace talks with Colombia, an American ally.The letter comes as Cuba is suffering its worst economic, political and energy crises of the century...
Andrés Manuel López Obrador Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts and learn more about Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
