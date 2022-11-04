ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EW.com

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating

Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
US News and World Report

'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
Reuters

Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended

MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
NASDAQ

Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
The Independent

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?

MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
The Associated Press

Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central America

An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - off the coast of Central America https://t.co/TUhPcL2d7J— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)...
kitco.com

Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...

