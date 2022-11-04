Read full article on original website
Maria Elvira Salazar: Mexico Needs to Stop Relying on Cuban Doctors Which Violates USMCA
U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., continues to sound the alarm on Mexico’s reliance on doctors from Cuba, insisting that it is a “violation of human rights clauses within the United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) trade agreement.”. Salazar recently held a media event at the American Museum...
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico marry after privately dating
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico are now a pair of Mrs. Pageant queens Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentín, who represented Argentina and Puerto Rico at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, respectively, revealed in a Instagram post that they got married. It was also the first time the pair had made public their relationship.
Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes northwest Mexico
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula, but there are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Baja California officials scramble to quell rumors about mass deportation of Venezuelan migrants
"No political decision has been made about the deportation of Venezuelans, nothing has been approved," said Ruiz. "I can't say this won't happen in the future, but for the moment, nothing is imminent."
Oregon gun supplier linked to downing of military helicopter in Mexico by cartel boss 'El Mencho'
Eight Mexican soldiers and a police officer died in the 2015 crash on a mission to arrest El Mencho, the world's most powerful cartel boss.
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
Mexico says Trump-era border program has ended
MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's foreign ministry said on Tuesday a Trump-era program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), has ended.
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall.The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern Arizona came two weeks after federal officials told him to remove containers he had placed along the border in southwestern Arizona. Ducey sued in federal court on Friday, asking a court to allow the state to keep more than 100 double-stacked containers topped with razor wire in place near the community of Yuma, which...
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Could Mexico be on its way to electing its first female president?
MEXICO CITY — The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel López Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country’s first female leader. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum,...
Venezuelans expelled from US decide next steps in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a shelter on Mexico City’s east side, Venezuelan mechanic José Cuicas is waiting anxiously for an American friend to answer his request to sponsor him for one of the 24,000 visas the Biden administration says it will give to Venezuelans. Cuicas was one of some 1,700 Venezuelans that U.S. authorities expelled to Mexico in the past week under a deal between the two nations to deny Venezuelans the right to U.S. asylum and try to keep them from coming to the border. Many of them were then bused to the capital to relieve pressure on Mexico’s already saturated border cities. The new policy came in response to a significant increase in the number of Venezuelans arriving at the border. They are now second only to Mexicans among the nationalities crossing there. Because Cuicas was expelled Oct. 13, just before the visa plan officially launched this week, he is eligible to apply for a visa under the program. Venezuelans who apply online, find a U.S. sponsor and meet other requirements could then fly directly to the U.S. if issued a visa.
Mexico succession puts scientist on path to be first woman president
MEXICO CITY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The most historic legacy of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a left-leaning resource nationalist who casts his administration as a turning point in the annals of Mexico, may be to pave the way for the country's first woman leader.
Mexico falls back but won’t spring forward as summer time abolished
Congress votes to scrap daylight saving and just keep standard time, meaning end to changing clocks twice a year
Earthquake with 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central America
An earthquake with a 6.3 magnitude struck the Pacific Ocean off the Central American coast.The US Geological Survey says that the quake took place between Central America and the Galapagos Islands on Sunday.According to USGS scientists, the earthquake took place at a depth of six miles.There were no initial reports of damage and no warning was issued for a potential tsunami.Authorities in Ecuador, of which the Galapagos Islands are part, did not have any immediate reports of damage from the quake, reported Reuters.Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.3 - off the coast of Central America https://t.co/TUhPcL2d7J— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes)...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
