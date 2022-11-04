Read full article on original website
Related
Paramedic with White River Twp Fire Dept charged with 7 counts of child molestation
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A central Indiana first responder was arrested and charged for molesting a child on multiple occasions. Anthony "Tony" Henson was a paramedic with the White River Township Fire Department. The department's chief said Henson was fired last week, after he was arrested. Henson has...
bcdemocrat.com
Battery charge made towards Brown County woman
HAMBLEN TWP. — A Morgantown woman, 42-year-old Amy Potter, faces a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. On Sept. 6, Brown County Sheriff’s Deputy William Pool and Indiana State Police Trooper Matt Fleener responded to a residence on Gatesville Road for a disturbance. Upon arrival, Deputy Pool located...
wbiw.com
IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at Oasis Church over the weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man is behind bars after being arrested for murder following a deadly shooting outside a funeral service over the weekend. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) arrested Stefen Lowe, 35 for his alleged involvement where multiple witnesses told police the suspect shot and killed his ex-wife’s new husband.
WISH-TV
Fugitive Fishers bookkeeper gets 8 years in prison
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to eight years in prison for embezzling more than $2.2 million from a machinery company in Fishers. Court documents say from July 2009 through December 2011, Jody Russell Trapp, 58, was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc. which is a Fishers-based distributor of advanced machines, drill-tap machines, production saws, and band saws. His responsibilities were to oversee the preparation and mailing of checks to outside vendors.
Family files wrongful death tort claim after Lawrence police shoot, kill suspect
LAWRENCE, Indiana — The family of a man who was shot and killed by police after a chase in Lawrence plans to sue for battery, excessive force, wrongful death, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, negligence and negligent training. Jeff Cardella, a criminal defense attorney...
Large underage party leads to gun bust at east side Indy motel; highlights ongoing illegal gun crackdown
INDIANAPOLIS – A large underage party leads to a gun bust at a motel on Indy’s east side. According to court records, police were called to the Budget 8 Inn near 21st and Shadeland Saturday night for a large group of teens drinking and partying in the parking lot. With dozens of teens waving guns […]
Suspect In Deadly Shooting At Funeral Is Ex-Husband Of Victim’s Wife
INDIANAPOLIS — The suspected assailant in a deadly shooting Saturday at a church on the city’s northeast side is the ex-husband of the victim’s wife, court documents reveal. A probable cause affidavit alleges the 32-year-old suspect shot Alan Turman, 42, while the latter was attending a funeral for his mother-in-law. Turman was with his mother when he […]
IMPD: 2 arrested for robbery of north side business
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were arrested Sunday for the armed robbery of a store on Indianapolis' north side after leading officers on a short vehicle pursuit, IMPD said. On Sunday, Nov. 6, IMPD robbery detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 5300 block of North Keystone Avenue, north of 52nd Street, due to an increase in robberies in the area.
Hamilton County investigating alleged voter interference
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating allegations of voter interference. "We take criminal allegations very seriously and I want to assure the public that this complaint will be reviewed with the utmost diligence in conjunction with the Hamilton County Elections Board," Hamilton County Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said in a news release.
Police seek mother, infant missing from Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing mother and child who were last seen on Monday, Oct. 31. IMPD Missing Persons detectives are looking for 24-year-old Savanna Mason and her son, 3-month-old Paris Hayes Jr. Savanna and Paris were dropped off...
Man arrested after police find $24K, 6 pounds of marijuana at Ind. home
MADISON, Ind. — A Deputy, Indiana man was arrested after police found nearly $25,000 and six pounds of marijuana while investigating an armed robbery last week. According to the Madison Police Department, officers carried out a search warrant on November 2 in connection to an armed robbery at the Jefferson Federal Credit Union. While carrying […]
IMPD: Person killed in east side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side late Tuesday, IMPD said. Just before 11:30 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Massachusetts Avenue, near the intersection with East 34th Street and North Arlington Avenue, for a report of a person shot.
Person shot at McDonald's on Indianapolis' north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting at a north side McDonald's that left one person injured Monday. The shooting happened shortly after noon near 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue. Aggravated assault detectives are investigating the shooting. IMPD told 13News that two customers were firing at each other...
Indianapolis fugitive sentenced after he was found living under another name in Utah
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a 58-year-old Indianapolis man to seven and a half years in prison for wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion after he was found and arrested in Utah. According to court documents, Jody Russell Trapp was a bookkeeper for Shelton Machinery, Inc., a Fishers-based...
WTHR
1 dead in shooting on Indy's southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Tuesday afternoon. IMPD responded to a report of a person shot in the 3200 block of Nightsong Drive, near South Lynhurst Drive and West Troy Avenue, around 1:30 p.m. Medics pronounced the victim dead at...
IMPD: Decatur Twp. school bus involved in hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a school bus Monday morning. An IMPD spokesperson said a Decatur Township school bus was hit by a vehicle in the vicinity of S. High School Road and Milhouse Road just before 7 a.m. It was not disclosed which school district the bus serves, but […]
wbiw.com
I-69 project update reveals changes in Marion, Johnson and Morgan counties
INDIANA – The first pieces of the Southport Road interchange are expected to come online late this week or early next week. Southport Road traffic will shift onto the new bridge over future I-69. The southbound S.R. 37 exit ramp to Southport Road will also open. The existing S.R. 37 traffic signal and Southport Road to the east will remain open for all other traffic movements.
Dive team finds multiple stolen vehicles while training in Indiana river
INDIANAPOLIS — Conservation officers were conducting sonar training on the White River last week when they found five vehicles hiding beneath the surface. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources called in their Conservation Officers Dive Team to help locate and remove the vehicles from the river in southwestern Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Police likely looking for additional suspects in the Delphi murders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter has been the face of the Delphi murder investigation from day one. I-Team 8’s Richard Essex talked to Carter twice this week about the investigation, suspect Richard Allen and releasing the probable cause affidavit to the public. Essex: Who’s...
Police: Person shot, shows up at motel on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person who had been shot showed up at an east Indianapolis motel on Sunday night. IMPD said officers were called around 8 p.m. to a report of a walk-in person shot at 3525 N. Shadeland Ave., which is the address for the Motel 6 Indianapolis located just north of East 34th Street.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0