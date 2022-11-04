Read full article on original website
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
Washington Examiner
How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief
Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Extraordinary moment 3,000-ton nuclear submarine dubbed the ‘Whale’ is paraded through streets of Russia
THIS is the extraordinary moment a 3,000-ton nuclear submarine was paraded through the streets of Russia. Built in 1957, the K-3 Leninsky Komsomol was the Soviet Union's first nuclear sub - and it's now set to become a museum in the city of Kronstadt, near St Petersburg. The whopping 352ft-long...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
americanmilitarynews.com
Macron tells world if Putin nukes Ukraine, France won’t nuke Russia
France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he would not use nuclear weapons against Russia in response to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine. During an appearance on the French TV channel France 2, Macron explained that the “vital interests” of France would not be at stake if Russia dropped a nuclear bomb on Ukraine, according to Politico.
Ex-Russian official who turned on Putin predicts his next moves
Boris Bondarev, who worked as a Russian official advancing Vladimir Putin's foreign policy goals for years before resigning over the war in Ukraine, discusses Putin's objectives and if he will use a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.
US trolls Hungary, the most pro-Russian EU state, reminding its leaders they are supposed to be allies with the West
The US called out Hungary stance on the invasion of Ukraine, which has been softer than many nations. The US embassy reminded the EU and NATO member that the US and Hungary are supposed to be allies. It shared a joke quiz highlighting how so many Hungarian officials made anti-West...
Putin watches Russian nuclear drills; 1,000 bodies exhumed in Kharkiv oblast, reports say – as it happened
Russian president monitored practice launches of missiles; bodies in Kharkiv oblast include 447 found in Izium, local media say
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat
Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Called Putin's Useful Idiot Over Ukraine Remarks
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has said that Ukraine would not receive another penny "under Republicans" in a video that has gone viral. While speaking at a rally in Sioux City, Iowa, on Thursday, Greene spoke about the possibility of Republicans taking back the House and Senate after the midterm elections.
Putin signs decree allowing acquisition of Baker Hughes Russian assets
Nov 4 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree allowing Russian company Nefteservisnie Tekhnologii to acquire U.S. oilfield services provider Baker Hughes' (BKR.O) Russian assets, a Russian government document published on Friday showed.
Putin should ‘completely dismantle’ Ukraine’s political regime, says former Russian PM Medvedev
Putin says response to further Ukrainian attacks will be 'severe'. Vladimir Putin should “completely dismantle” Volodmyr Zelensky’s political “regime” in Ukraine, Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev has claimed. Russian strikes pummelled Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on Monday, hours after Mr Putin labelled...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin calls Crimea bridge attack an ‘act of terrorism’ — as it happened
Russian president blames Ukrainian special services for ‘destroying critically important civilian infrastructure’
Russia reportedly abandons its ruble-only plan in Kherson as Ukraine's military continues to make gains
Occupation authorities in Kherson announced a dual-currency system that allows use of the ruble and hryvnia, the Institute for the Study of War said. The Kremlin previously ordered the transition to rubles starting May 1, when the region was fully under Russian control. But Ukraine's military has taken back large...
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin ‘weakened’ by war but tyrant will cling on to power despite ‘catastrophic errors’
VLADIMIR Putin will desperately cling to power in Russia, despite being "weakened" by the war in Ukraine, a Western official has claimed. The bloodthirsty Russian dictator has been "weakened" by his "catastrophic" decision to invade Ukraine, as Zelensky's troops make impressive gains in their mission to retake the country. "He's...
americanmilitarynews.com
Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...
EU Can 'Transfer' Russia's Frozen Billions to Compensate Ukraine: Official
"This amount is far from being sufficient to finance reconstruction," said European Union Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.
