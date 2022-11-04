ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

How the war in Ukraine is costing Russia globally

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gushing Ukraine wound is beginning to bleed into other aspects of Moscow’s foreign policy, weakening Russian power in the process. The Russian military’s modernization drive (Michael Kofman calculated that $150-$180 billion were pumped into the Russian defense budget every year between 2014-2019) hasn’t exactly worked out for Putin. The string of Russian defeats we’ve seen in Ukraine this year is stunning. But the war is also forcing Russia to prioritize Ukraine to the detriment of every other issue, such as retaining influence in Eurasia and the Middle East. A war that Putin hoped would expand Russia’s control over its near-abroad is, in fact, doing the opposite.
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets

(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
americanmilitarynews.com

Macron tells world if Putin nukes Ukraine, France won’t nuke Russia

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he would not use nuclear weapons against Russia in response to a Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine. During an appearance on the French TV channel France 2, Macron explained that the “vital interests” of France would not be at stake if Russia dropped a nuclear bomb on Ukraine, according to Politico.
Newsweek

Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'

Russian state TV host Vladimir Solovyov floated the idea that the Russian war in Ukraine is set to become a "gigantic European war." The pro-Kremlin propagandist's remark was part of his interview with Yevgeny Satanovsky, president of the Institute of the Middle East, who spoke about the war during a recent segment. A clip from the interview was posted to Twitter on Friday by Julia Davis, a columnist at The Daily Beast and creator of the Russian Media Monitor, which added English subtitles to the interview.
Newsweek

Putin's 'Luck Is Over' in Ukraine War: Former Russian Diplomat

Boris Bondarev, a former Russian diplomat, said in an interview published on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's "luck is over" amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Bondarev quit his role in Russia's mission to the United Nations (U.N.) in May over Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country, stating...
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine envoy urges Germany not to shelter Russian mobilization dodgers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Ukraine’s new ambassador to Germany, Oleksiy Makeyev, has urged Germany not to shelter Russian men who have fled their country to avoid military mobilization, describing them as a “security risk.”. They are “young...

Comments / 0

Community Policy