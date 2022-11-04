ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Things to remember when you reset your clocks this weekend

By Alex Kienlen
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oacpB_0iywnkZk00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross is asking households to do at least one more thing after setting the clock for Sunday’s move to daylight saving time.

After setting your clock an hour back, the next thing to do is test the household smoke alarm and replace its batteries.

American Red Cross providing help to those impacted by deadly North Little Rock apartment fire

The organization also lists three additional steps to ensure your home is fire ready.

  1. Install smoke alarms at every level of the home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
  2. Replace smoke alarms older than 10 years. Components such as sensors can become less sensitive over time.
  3. Practice your home’s two-minute escape plan. Everyone in your home should be able to escape in under two minutes. The Red Cross states that two minutes is the amount of time to escape before it is too late.
Two minutes to make sure you and your home are ready during Red Cross Fire Prevention Week

The Red Cross states that home fires are the nation’s most frequent disaster. Seven people die every day from a home fire and more than 30 people are injured in home fires every day, the agency said .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whiterivernow.com

Pleasant Plains woman dies in highway accident

A Pleasant Plains woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident Sunday morning in Jacksonville. According to the Arkansas State Police Preliminary Fatality Report, Jackie Lovell, 71, was heading north on Highway 67/167 when the 2010 Dodge Journey she was driving crossed onto the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. Her vehicle then crossed three traffic lanes to the left before hitting a barrier wall and rolling several times.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: The Twisted Noodle

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new food truck has hit Central Arkansas Streets. The Twisted Noodle is an Italian bistro food truck that serves noodles in a pocket. Check out The Twisted Noodle’s Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Severe storms cause damage across Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy