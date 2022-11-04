Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant has productive day in lossThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: QB Logan Smothers plays well in defeatThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Casey Thompson will be game-time decision SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mark Whipple gives update on progress of Chubba PurdyThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
What’s wrong with Nebraska football and can it be fixed?
As I walked out of Memorial Stadium on Saturday after Minnesota beat Nebraska for the fourth straight year, I asked myself (for probably the hundredth time): What’s wrong with Nebraska football?. Everyone has an opinion. Coaching acumen, scheme, talent, personnel groupings, strength and conditioning, and so on. Some people...
Kearney Hub
Backup quarterbacks are battling again as Nebraska searches for starter against Michigan
LINCOLN — Ethan Piper is no quarterback coach. But every time the Nebraska left guard looks behind him at the uncertainty of the position, it reminds him of his own experience as a Husker who didn’t always know what to expect. The Norfolk Catholic grad was a regular...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska could shift game plan to adhere to 'Big Ten football'
It may be the same sport, but conferences across the country play football in different ways. For all of his coaching experience, the Big Ten's style of play has presented Mickey Joseph with a new challenge this season. Nebraska’s fast-paced offense stands out from the pack, as many teams in...
Nebraska Football: Auburn media thinks Matt Rhule is Husker bound
While there’s still a pretty healthy debate in and around Lincoln about who will be the next Nebraska football head coach, at least a few Auburn media members, of all people seem to think that the Huskers already have their man. That man is also not Mickey Joseph, who has been rumored to have already gotten the job. Instead, the media members who think they’ve pegged the Cornhuskers head coach believe it will be none other than Matt Rhule.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: QB battle continues, Personnel Hires, & Tunnels
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With Casey Thompson still out against Minnesota this past Saturday, Nebraska fans were once again...
Husker Doc Talk: A New Head Coach This Week?
Last week’s rumors didn’t pan out, but where there’s smoke ...
Corn Nation
Report Card: Minnesota Golden Gophers 20, Huskers 13
Nebraska’s offense clicked early while still on the script, and the defense was dominating Minnesota. How dominant?. -15 yards rushing...and eight total yards midway through the second quarter. Yeah, things were looking pretty good. At halftime, the Gophers had made it up to 31 total yards with -7 yards rushing. Frankly, I don’t know if you could have asked for anything more from the defense.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska eludes major upset to Northwestern with five-set win
No. 4 Nebraska volleyball battled through a close match and avoided a major upset at Northwestern Sunday by pulling off a come-from-behind five-set win. The Huskers came into the game sweeping eight of their last nine Big Ten opponents, but struggled early on, and ended up dropping the first set to the Wildcats 27-29.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Nebraska offers top in-state kicker, 2023 quarterback, Kansas City prospects
Nebraska’s quest to lock down in-state recruits for its 2023 recruiting class is still far from finished. Currently, six of the Huskers’ 15 commits hail from inside the state, and there’s potential to add a few more. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Omaha Westside kicker Tristan Alvano and a preferred walk-on opportunity to Elkhorn South running back Cole Ballard on Saturday.
Nebraska Football Player Suspended Following His Arrest
Nebraska has issued a punishment for standout safety Myles Farmer following his weekend arrest. Cornhuskers interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Farmer will be suspended for this weekend's game against Michigan. The fourth-year defensive back was arrested Saturday night in Lincoln and is facing a DUI charge. “I was informed...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Big Ten Conference announces kickoff time for Nebraska-Michigan game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Ten Conference has announced that Nebraska’s game at Michigan next Saturday will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.
athleticbusiness.com
Nebraska Cracking Down on Alcohol in Student Section at Football Games
The University of Nebraska athletic department has warned students that increased security in the student section at Memorial Stadium will be targeting alcohol possession and consumption, as well as other misconduct, for the remainder of the season. As reported by the Lincoln Journal Star, senior associate athletic director Brandon Meier...
Check Out Minnesota Gophers Coach PJ Fleck’s Amazing Lake House
Erick Reader of New Life Academy has committed to the University of Minnesota as a 6'9 walk-on. Reader helped lead New Life Academy to the Class A State Tournament Final Four last season and has his team as a top contender for the 2023 Class A state championship as well. Reader just announced his commitment on social media and he's a need at the University of Minnesota because they need more bodies up front going forward both in practice and eventually into games. Erick's coach Robbie Whitney described Reader in the following way after Erick averaged 13.5 points and 8.8 rebounds a game last season:
3 Coaches Reportedly Emerging In Nebraska's Search
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reportedly narrowed down the shortlist of coaches they'd like to fill their coaching vacancy with. In a recent article from John Brice of FootballScoop.com, three coaches in particular are being "vetted" to replace Scott Frost in Lincoln: former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, former TCU HC Gary Patterson and Army's Jeff Monken.
Kearney Hub
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
