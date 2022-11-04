Read full article on original website
The Next Washington Commanders Owner May Not Be The Highest Bidder
Dan Snyder’s final major decision as owner of the Washington Commanders could be choosing his replacement — and he doesn’t have to take the highest bidder. That could complicate a potential purchase by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the leading contender mentioned to Front Office Sports by bankers and team executives interviewed since Snyder announced Wednesday that he was exploring a sale.
Commanders Sale Could Hit $7B, Durant Wants In
A Washington Commanders sale could happen quickly — and an NBA superstar is showing interest. Sources told Front Office Sports team owner Dan Snyder could sell the entire franchise, a process could be completed by the spring. Snyder hasn’t publicly committed to selling all or even a majority stake...
Investigations Won’t Likely Hinder a Speedy Commanders Sale
There were more indications over the weekend that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder will put the entire franchise on the market, and the process could be complete by spring even as the team is subject to multiple investigations. A group led by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — possibly with Jay-Z...
Crypto.com Just Passed 70 Million Users and It’s Still Committed to Sports
Cryptocurrency is in a completely different place than it was when Los Angeles’ famous Staples Center became Crypto.com Arena close to a year ago. Since then, the crypto market crashed and the subsequent $2 trillion in value wiped out has exacerbated skepticism over the sustainability of the largest naming rights deal in sports history. “Could Crypto.com Arena Go The Way of Enron Field?” asked one publication.
Apple Building Ad Network Ahead of MLS Deal
Apple is strengthening its live TV segment as its media rights deal with MLS begins next year. The company, which inked the MLS pact earlier this year for at least $2.5 billion, is building an advertising network for live TV and is in discussions with MLS sponsors and ad partners, according to Bloomberg.
Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights
Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
FTX Acquisition Could Reverberate Around Sports World
FTX was mum about the potential impact of its high-profile sports deals after Tuesday’s announcement that the crypto exchange would be acquired by rival Binance Holdings. FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried disclosed the Binance acquisition amid fears a run on FTX could have threatened the exchange’s solvency. Bankman-Fried wrote...
Superagent Leigh Steinberg Says LIV Golf Is Here To Stay
Leigh Steinberg is the most famous sports agent in history. The founder of Steinberg Sports & Entertainment was the real-life inspiration for the Oscar-winning “Jerry Maguire.” His resume speaks for itself. Over his 40-year career, he’s secured over $4 billion in contracts for 300-plus pro athletes — including...
2022 MLS Cup Draws Near-Record Viewership
Major League Soccer drew its biggest audience in 25 years for the 2022 MLS Cup. LAFC’s win over the Philadelphia Union Saturday generated 2.155 million average viewers across Fox Sports and Univision in the U.S., according to sources. The championship match’s combined viewership (English and Spanish) was up 38%...
Fox Leaning Into Sports to Combat Lower Ratings
Fox Corp. saw revenue increases — despite sinking ratings — due to higher ad prices on its sports and news networks. The broadcaster brought in $3.19 billion in the fiscal quarter ending Sept. 30, a 5% uptick from the same period last year. Advertising revenue grew 8% to...
