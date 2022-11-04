ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontier to start new non-stop service from Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Frontier Airlines is starting several new non-stop routes out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

Flights to Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Florida, Cincinnati, Detroit, and Orange County, California start Saturday. A new route to Portland, Oregon will start on Sunday.

The low-far air carrier previously announced many of the new routes earlier this year.

Once the routes are on their regular schedule, flights between Sky Harbor and Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Detroit, and Orange County will all be daily. The route to Cincinnati will be served four times a week, and the Portland route will fly three times a week. They will be offered less frequently until February 19, 2023.

With the new routes, Frontier now provides 23 non-stop destinations from Sky Harbor.

Along with the new routes, Frontier is also opening a new crew base at the airport. It is expected to employ up to 180 pilots and 275 flight attendants within the first year of operation.

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

