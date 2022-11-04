ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Firefighters battling large blaze at north Houston herbs shop

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Houston store on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the fire are not immediately available. Sky 2 was over the Flores Spices and Herbs located in the 6400 block of Airline Drive near Brenda Street. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
GALVESTON, TX
KPRC2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area

From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, dirty brown water, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: Celebrity sightings on the Astros World Series parade route

HOUSTON – These are some of the well-known faces we spotted during The Parade of Champions in Houston on Monday. ICYMI: Watch an encore presentation of our “Parade of Champions” coverage Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lt. Gov....
HOUSTON, TX
Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says

HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
HOUSTON, TX
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations

HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
LEAGUE CITY, TX

