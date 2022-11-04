Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Why has Beto relied on out of state celebrities?Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Democracy First Says Democrat Congressional Candidate for Texas Jon HaireMae A.Texas State
Related
Click2Houston.com
Slain Migos rapper Takeoff, who was killed in Houston, to be remembered at Atlanta celebration
ATLANTA – Fans of the slain rapper Takeoff, a member of the hip-hop trio Migos who was shot and killed a week ago, will gather Friday to celebrate the 28-year-old’s life and musical contributions. Born Kirsnick Khari Ball, Takeoff was killed Nov. 1 in a shooting outside a...
Click2Houston.com
‘This could of been prevented’: Repeat offender accused of stabbing Houston father 7 times at motel following argument
HOUSTON – Greg Downs, a 61-year-old father of two, was at a motel when his family says a man forced his way into his room and stabbed him seven times. His daughter describes him as an upbeat and friendly person. She’s now longing to recreate their memories. “He...
Click2Houston.com
City of Houston employee killed in work-related incident in northeast Houston, Mayor Turner says
HOUSTON – A city of Houston employee was killed Tuesday morning in a work-related incident in northeast Houston, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. The Houston Fire Department responded to the fatal incident at Melrose Park, 401 Canino Rd., before noon. The cause of death is unavailable at this time....
Click2Houston.com
Artist from Atascocita tattoo shop ‘Hitlist Ink’ creates iconic Mattress Mack tattoo
ATASCOCITA – It’s been over 24 hours since the Astros Victory Parade, and one local man Tyrone Smith got a Mattress Mack tattoo to remember this year’s World Series run, forever. Melanie Camp went out to Atascocita to catch up with the fan who received the tattoo, and the artist who brought the design to life.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling large blaze at north Houston herbs shop
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a north Houston store on Tuesday afternoon. Details of the fire are not immediately available. Sky 2 was over the Flores Spices and Herbs located in the 6400 block of Airline Drive near Brenda Street. The fire was reported at around 4 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: 3 rescued by Coast Guard, good Samaritans after vessel catches fire near Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued three boaters Sunday after a vessel fire near Galveston. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a report at 9:25 a.m. from the crew of the Master Dylan, a dredge barge, of three people in the water near a 25-foot oyster boat that had caught fire in Galveston Bay.
Click2Houston.com
Teen critically injured after shot near basketball court at southeast Houston community center, HPD says
HOUSTON – Investigators were working to determine what led to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy near a basketball court in the southeast side of town Monday, according to Houston police. HPD said the shooting occurred in a parking lot next to the court at the Crestmont Community Center...
Click2Houston.com
Mother killed, ex-boyfriend dead in murder-suicide at apartment complex in northeast Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night in northeast Harris County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 7:57 p.m. in the 200 block of Assay Street, near Beltway 8 and West Lake Houston Parkway. Homicide and...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC2 Investigates demands answers about water bill issues all across the Houston area
From Acres Homes to Houston’s Energy Corridor and up north in the Crosby area, water customers say they are feeling drained over stressful water bill issues. We hear your complaints about paying too much for water. We hear your frustration and fears about unanswered billing concerns, dirty brown water, poor customer service and costly water meter issues.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Celebrity sightings on the Astros World Series parade route
HOUSTON – These are some of the well-known faces we spotted during The Parade of Champions in Houston on Monday. ICYMI: Watch an encore presentation of our “Parade of Champions” coverage Monday at 7:00 p.m. in the KPRC 2+ livestream player below:. Sen. Ted Cruz. Lt. Gov....
Click2Houston.com
Trash cleanup along Astros parade route could take 3 days, city says
HOUSTON – Beer cans, plastic bottles, and boxes of garbage are all that’s left but memories of the Astros World Series championship parade. The route is still lined with debris on Smith Street, particularly through Midtown. “You have to do your part and pick up your own trash,”...
Click2Houston.com
Harris County elections administrator addresses ‘mishaps’ after several machines down, multiple issues reported at polling locations
HOUSTON – Multiple issues have been reported at polling locations in Harris County this Election Day, according to Harris County Elections. KPRC 2 has learned that the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center, located at 1475 W. Gray St., was experiencing “serious computer problems” Tuesday morning and only two machines were working at 7 a.m., according to a manager at the location.
Click2Houston.com
Man struck in the head by possible celebratory gunfire while watching Astros game outside SE Houston home, police say
HOUSTON – A man is expected to survive after he was struck by a stray bullet possibly stemmed from celebratory gunfire Saturday evening, police said. Houston Police Lt. I. Izaguirre said the man was with his family watching the Astros game on TV at a home in the 9300 block of East Avenue O in southeast Houston around 10 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Search underway for 13-year-old with ‘medical history’ last seen in Richmond Sunday, FBCSO says
RICHMOND, Texas – Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy with a “medical history” that was reportedly last seen in Richmond Sunday. Authorities said Shaquan Burns was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie as pictured,...
Click2Houston.com
Man charged after throwing cans at Sen. Ted Cruz during World Series parade; bond set at $40K: Court docs
HOUSTON – A 33-year-old Houston man has been arrested and charged after officers with the Houston Police Department said he threw two alcoholic beverage cans at Senator Ted Cruz during the World Series parade in downtown Houston. Officers said Senator Cruz was on a float in the 2400 block...
Click2Houston.com
Did you vote? Share your ‘I Voted’ photos with us here
HOUSTON – Did you exercise your right to vote in early voting or on Election Day? Share a photos with us in the widget below or on Click2Pins.com in the “Something Good” category. We could feature your photos on-air or online!
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Welcome to the world little sluggers! Newborns make grand entrance for Astros World Series win
HOUSTON – These newborns made it just in time to witness the historic Astros World Series win on Saturday. Staff and caregivers at Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital wanted to show off the little ones’ Astros’ spirit while their parents were still celebrating their arrival. Check out these adorable photos of the future sluggers.
Click2Houston.com
Man, 20, fatally shot, run over after intervening in dispute between woman and her boyfriend: HPD
HOUSTON – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot and run over while trying to help a woman resolve a situation with her boyfriend, according to Houston police. Andres Eulalio Rodriguez, 21, took his girlfriend’s vehicle following an argument the two had on Saturday, police said. Later on, around...
Click2Houston.com
2 students arrested after making threats against Clear Creek ISD for not closing schools for Astros parade, district officials say
LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Two students have been arrested and charged after making social media threats against Clear Creek Independent School District, officials announced Monday. The accused were reportedly angry that CCISD did not close campuses so students and staff could enjoy the Astros World Series parade. Several other...
Click2Houston.com
38-year-old Indian national residing in Houston sentenced to 5 years for government impersonation call center scam: US Attorney
HOUSTON – A 38-year-old Indian man who was illegally living in Houston has been sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Waseem Maknojiya pleaded guilty on Sept. 13, 2021. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge U.S. District Judge Lynn N. Hughes sentenced...
Comments / 0