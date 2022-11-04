Read full article on original website
China's richest people lost about $13 billion in just one day due to a market sell-off after President Xi Jinping secured a third term
The 13 richest people in China lost $12.7 billion on Monday alone, per Bloomberg. Their losses were due to a massive market sell-off over President Xi Jinping's third term in office. Investors fear the economic fallout from Xi's Covid-zero stance and 'common prosperity' agenda. The richest people in China lost...
Concerned Over Xi Jinping's Return To Power, Tiger Global Pauses China Equity Investments: WSJ
Tiger Global Management, a long-time China investor, has reportedly paused investing in China equities as the company re-examines its exposure to the country following Xi Jinping’s historic re-election for a third term, the Wall Street Journal reported. Geopolitical Tensions: Tiger executives, including founder Charles “Chase” Coleman, have told others...
Asian markets rise despite China's zero-Covid pledge
Asian stocks made gains on Monday, with a fresh rally seen in Hong Kong even after China reaffirmed its commitment to its economically painful zero-Covid policy. - Vaccine 'game-changer' - All three main US indexes ended around 1.3 percent higher on Friday, and Tokyo shares extended those gains, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending 1.2 percent higher on Monday.
Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease
Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper...
wealthbriefingasia.com
US Investment Titan Gets Cold Feet Over China – Report
A long-running investor into China has taken time out to reassess what's going on in the country following President's Xi's re-election at the recent party congress. Tiger Global Management, which oversees $125 billion in assets, is pausing its investments in Chinese equities because the firm is assessing whether putting money into the Asian country is wise after President Xi Jinping consolidated his power, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper quoted unnamed sources.
We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon
Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.
In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends - sources
HONG KONG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. audit watchdog's onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute.
The world could face the worst financial crisis since World War II as hyperinflation looms, hedge fund says
Hyperinflation could tip the global economy into the worst financial crisis since World War II, Elliott Management says. The fund said the end of cheap borrowing will spur financial extremes in a letter viewed by the Financial Times. "Investors should not assume they have 'seen everything,'" the letter said. Hyperinflation...
NBC Connecticut
Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China
The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jump following speculation Beijing is exploring an exit from its zero-COVID policy
Alibaba and stocks of Chinese companies that trade in the US climbed Tuesday following an unconfirmed social report the Chinese government may be moving toward shedding its strategy of managing COVID-19 infections. Chinese equities also soared after a social media post that was unverified said the ruling Communist Party was...
Hong Kong stocks rocket 7.4% amid reports China is dialling down strict Covid measures
Hong Kong shares have soared after reports in local Communist Party newspapers said China’s officials were being urged to move away from the zero-Covid policy and not impose stringent curbs to arrest the spread of the disease. Shares rose by over 7 per cent on Friday, including the Shanghai...
tipranks.com
Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News
Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
NBC Chicago
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
China's stocks could rise 20% once it fully reopens after COVID-zero curbs - but that won't come for months, Goldman Sachs says
Beijing needs to keep its zero-COVID policy in place until all preparations are done, and that won't be until well into 2023, Goldman Sachs said.
CNBC
Hong Kong stocks rise 2%; China's exports see first annual drop since May 2020
Hong Kong stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific on Monday as China's trade data fell far short of expectations, marking the first annual decline in exports since May 2020. Exports fell by 0.3% and imports also fell by 0.7% — a Reuters poll had forecasted a rise of 4.3% and 0.1% respectively.
NASDAQ
Term Three for Xi: Chinese Stocks are a No-Go
International investing can be enriching, literally and figuratively, but it must be done selectively and only after conducting a great deal of due diligence. Sometimes, a big change - or the lack thereof, in China's case - can make investing abroad challenging and unprofitable. What U.S.-based financial traders need to...
China's oil imports hit 5-month high after Beijing lets refiners resell more to help the economy
The Chinese government has issued fuel-export quotas in a bid to boost its battered economy.
