AFP

Asian markets rise despite China's zero-Covid pledge

Asian stocks made gains on Monday, with a fresh rally seen in Hong Kong even after China reaffirmed its commitment to its economically painful zero-Covid policy. - Vaccine 'game-changer' - All three main US indexes ended around 1.3 percent higher on Friday, and Tokyo shares extended those gains, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending 1.2 percent higher on Monday.
The Independent

Hong Kong shares soar on hopes China COVID rules may ease

Shares soared more than 7% in Hong Kong on Friday after a Communist Party newspaper reported that local officials were being urged not to impose overly burdensome controls to curb coronavirus infections. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.6% as sentiment also was buoyed by an article in the party newspaper...
wealthbriefingasia.com

US Investment Titan Gets Cold Feet Over China – Report

A long-running investor into China has taken time out to reassess what's going on in the country following President's Xi's re-election at the recent party congress. Tiger Global Management, which oversees $125 billion in assets, is pausing its investments in Chinese equities because the firm is assessing whether putting money into the Asian country is wise after President Xi Jinping consolidated his power, according to the Wall Street Journal. The paper quoted unnamed sources.
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
Benzinga

Why China Probably Won't Invade Taiwan--Plus, A Hedged Bet Against Chinese Stocks.

In a post last week (“What Comes Next In China“), I shared Sri Lankan geopolitical blogger Dhanuka Dickwella’s argument for why China might invade Taiwan as early as this winter. The heart of his argument was that China might take advantage of the Ukraine War depleting Western armaments and Western sanctions on Russia weakening Western economies:
Markets Insider

Alibaba leaps 10% as US-listed Chinese stocks rally on further speculation Beijing is set to reopen its economy after strict lockdown measures

Alibaba and other US-listed Chinese stocks jumped Friday after reports sparked further speculation China is moving toward reopening its economy. A former top disease control official in China said the country will make "substantial" changes to its zero-COVID policy in the coming months, Reuters reported. Nio and China-related ETFs were...
NBC Connecticut

Why Apple Raised the Price of the iPhone, But Not in the U.S. and China

The Apple series 14 iPhone came with a price increase for many international buyers as the tech company deals with the impact of a strong U.S. dollar and currency headwinds. Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company faced nearly 600 basis points of currency headwinds last quarter, in a quarter in which it would have had double-digit revenue growth if it wasn't for the strong dollar.
tipranks.com

Chinese Stocks Rally: Buy the Rumor, Sell the News

Chinese stocks have gained a fresh breath of life on a slew of developments…some news, some rumors. But then, the market buys the rumors and dumps the news. While President Xi Jinping further tightening his grip on power had sent Chinese names into a free fall, investor sentiment in these names is recovering fast.
CNBC

Hong Kong stocks rise 2%; China's exports see first annual drop since May 2020

Hong Kong stocks led gains in the Asia-Pacific on Monday as China's trade data fell far short of expectations, marking the first annual decline in exports since May 2020. Exports fell by 0.3% and imports also fell by 0.7% — a Reuters poll had forecasted a rise of 4.3% and 0.1% respectively.
NASDAQ

Term Three for Xi: Chinese Stocks are a No-Go

International investing can be enriching, literally and figuratively, but it must be done selectively and only after conducting a great deal of due diligence. Sometimes, a big change - or the lack thereof, in China's case - can make investing abroad challenging and unprofitable. What U.S.-based financial traders need to...

