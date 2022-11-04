ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Loyal to Local: STL Windows Direct has a secret recipe

ST. LOUIS — You want windows built for St. Louis weather, so why not choose a local company that knows it well. STL Windows Direct understands that people in St. Louis don’t need to use the same kind of window that someone in Arizona or Florida might use. You need a window that is going to perform in all four climates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The HBO Documentary 'Atomic Homefront' to screen at Westport Playhouse

ST. LOUIS — On Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 pm at Westport Playhouse you can learn about St. Louis’ history as a processing center of uranium for the first atomic bombs, where the radioactive waste from this processing was eventually dumped into the West Lake Landfill, spilled into Coldwater Creek, and contaminated other locations around North St. Louis as part of the Manhattan Project.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Career Central: Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair Monday, Nov. 7

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — This week’s Career Central has something for every job seeker. From job fairs to youth hiring programs, we have the links you need to pre-register. Dates announced for second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Hiring Fair. SLATE Missouri Job Center announces the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

1 dead after Sunday night shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Sunday night on Alaska Avenue. According to police, a man was shot in the chest shortly after 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of Alaska Avenue. The man was not conscious...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Mary's Must Do's: Mary stops by The Future Antiques

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis staple has been open for over 30 years. What started as an eclectic collection has shifted into mid-century modern era. Now, the booming business is the largest mid-century dealer in the area. One part about the antique store that you might not know...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

'Tis and taste the season at the Sleigh Shed holiday pop up

ST. LOUIS — All aboard for the Sleigh Shed, St. Louis’ newest seasonal pop-up cocktail experience. The Train Shed in Union Station has officially transformed into the 'sleigh shed.' The themed pop up bar is a glittering holiday destination with creative cocktails and delicious dining!. The holiday hot...
KSDK

The Drip Bar helping improve health through Vitamin Therapy

The Drip Bar is focused on helping people take their healthcare beyond diet, exercise, and traditional medicine to support their physical, mental, and cellular wellness. Since diseases start with the breakdown of cellular health, they address health at the cellular level. Using advances in intravenous therapies, they enable their clients to live a more energized life by helping them remain more resistant to disease.
KSDK

What you can expect from the weather this winter

ST. LOUIS — While temperatures have been well above average to begin the month of November, a big change is coming by this weekend. While snow is not in our immediate future, an inspection of the snow depth over Canada through Alaska and into Siberia indicates slightly higher than average amounts in some areas.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

