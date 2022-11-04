Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball winning numbers to be drawn today for $1.9B jackpot
UPDATE: Powerball $2.04B jackpot won by single ticket for largest prize in lottery history. The Powerball winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion jackpot are expected to be drawn Tuesday morning after a delay caused by a participating local lottery failing to submit its sales data in time for the drawing scheduled for Monday night (11/07/2022).
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Tuesday’s delayed $2.04 billion drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Nov. 7 Powerball drawing was delayed until 8:57 a.m. Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. Here are the winning lottery numbers: 10-33-41-47-56 Powerball: 10. Power Play:...
Mega Millions numbers: Are you the lucky winner of Tuesday’s $154 million jackpot?
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? Grab your tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot reset after someone won the $494 million prize on October 14. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 05-13-29-38-59; Mega Ball: 23; Megaplier: 4X. The estimated jackpot for the drawing...
Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items
Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided. Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in Tuesday’s elections would affect the way voters cast ballots by adding...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
77K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0