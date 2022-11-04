ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Aaron Rodgers Sideline Blowup Video Is Going Viral

It's been another rough day at the office for Aaron Rodgers & co. The Green Bay Packers are currently struggling against the Detroit Lions as they try to snap their four-game losing streak. The Packers had multiple chances to take the lead during the first quarter before Rodgers threw two red-zone interceptions.
GREEN BAY, WI
wrestlinginc.com

Chris Jericho Talks About Calling Out NFL Quarterback Lamar Jackson

AEW star and Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho turned some heads last Wednesday when he hurled verbal shots at highly touted NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson during a live episode of "Dynamite." Jackson was in the crowd for the show in Baltimore, Maryland. Jackson was showered with "MVP" chants as he plays for the Baltimore Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Activate TE Charlie Kolar From IR

Kolar, 23, appeared in 43 games over four years at Iowa State. He was a two-time third-team AP All-American and two-time first-team Big 12 selection for the Cyclones. He signed a four-year, $4.089 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $704,880. During his four-year college career, Kolar recorded...
