Had LSU not pulled off a 32-31 victory over Alabama, the college football world would have spent days discussing a controversial call. The Crimson Tide received a fresh set of downs when officials called the Tigers for pass inference on a fourth-and-goal in overtime. LSU defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo appeared to narrowly tip the ball, which would have negated the penalty, but a booth review maintained the original decision.
Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide, 32–31, in a thrilling overtime game on Saturday.
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
No. 10 LSU stuns No. 6 Alabama in thrilling OT finish
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
A notable SEC quarterback will not be traveling with his team this weekend. That quarterback is Auburn's T.J. Finley. Finley, the transfer out of LSU, did not make the trip to Starkville with the Tigers ahead of Saturday's SEC game. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound quarterback out of the state ...
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
Bryce Young was welcomed to Tiger Stadium in much the way you would expect. The Alabama quarterback hit the field for pre-game warm-ups and was showered with boos from the LSU student section ahead of the No. 6 Tide’s game at No. 10 LSU in a key SEC West showdown.
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
So much for a 2014 Ole Miss-Alabama redux. The Crimson Tide over the weekend lost at LSU, meaning the stakes have changed when Alabama rolls into Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. LSU controls the SEC West and holds the tiebreaker over Ole Miss....
Alabama and Clemson look like they’re done.
A pair of AAC rivals meet up in New Orleans with the No. 1 position in the conference standings on the line as UCF and Tulane square off in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. UCF comes in at 7-2 overall with a 4-1 mark in conference play sitting at second in the league standings, while ...
Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising victory in a...
SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
Here's how to watch the Auburn football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
JJ Pegues vaguely remembers Ole Miss’ 2014 upset of Alabama. He was a little too young to fully appreciate the historical significance.
