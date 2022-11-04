Read full article on original website
Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race
Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro has defeated Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, according to the Associated Press. “Thank you, Pennsylvania!” Shapiro said as he took the stage at his watch party in Oaks, Montgomery County, around 11 p.m. Tuesday. “Voters from Gen...
John Fetterman wins U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press. “I’ll be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania thanks to all of you,” Fetterman said to a crowd assembled in Pittsburgh when he took the stage around 1:30 a.m.
Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters
Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decide whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans. Pennsylvania’s delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years — first because of...
Former Pa. governors ask candidates Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro to accept results of Nov. 8 election
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four living former governors on Monday sent a letter to the main party candidates vying for the position on Nov. 8, urging them to respect and accept the results of the election regardless of the outcome. In their one-page letter to Democrat Josh Shapiro and...
WYTV.com
Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s main party candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis. The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro...
The top 4 false or misleading claims being pushed ahead of Pa.’s 2022 election
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Since 2020, when former President Donald Trump and his allies began spreading conspiracy theories that the presidential election had been stolen, such falsehoods have become a prevalent feature of U.S. local, state, and national elections. That’s especially true in swing states like Pennsylvania,...
Election deniers are on the Pa. ballot in 2022. Some are faring much better than expected
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gained significant notoriety for his role in the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol. His state senate campaign spent thousands of dollars busing protesters to Washington, D.C. But way before he attended President...
Pennsylvania 2022 general election results
Pennsylvania voters are weighing in on races for governor, U.S. Senate, and a long list of down-ballot races. WHYY will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls closed at 8 p.m.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to...
Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
Environmental groups up their election spending in Pa., citing ‘existential issues’
This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Citing “existential crises” related to climate change and environmental protection, national environmental groups are pouring millions of dollars into Pennsylvania midterm races. “We’ve spent vastly more money on elections in this state than we have before,” said Molly Parzen, executive director...
‘We plan to count until the count is done’: How Philly and its suburbs will tally votes on Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Don’t get it twisted. Mail voting is still very popular in the Keystone State. However, fewer Pennsylvanians requested mail ballots this year in comparison to 2020. With that said, results may not be known on election night...
Kim defeats GOP challenger, wins 3rd term in House
Democratic incumbent Andy Kim cruised to a third term representing the 3rd Congressional District in New Jersey. Late Tuesday, he led Republican challenger Bob Healey by almost 6%. Analysts believed that Kim would hold on to his seat based on redistricting alone. The more conservative Ocean County was removed from...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
Delaware Democrats sweep to victory in races for U.S. House, attorney general, auditor, treasurer
Democrats in Delaware maintained their stranglehold on statewide elective seats Tuesday, sweeping to victory in races for U.S. representative, attorney general, auditor and treasurer. Democrats, who hold a nearly 2 to 1 voter registration advantage over Republicans, have held all nine statewide posts since 2018, and the midterm results reflected...
Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing...
Why ‘undated’ ballots have sparked a new election lawsuit in Pennsylvania
In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there’s been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters. A new federal lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania on behalf of...
Delaware post-election show of unity in jeopardy: Will Return Day fall victim to political polarization?
WHYY is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more at ljidelaware.org/collaborative. You have to wonder: In these days of deep political anger, how wise is it to let opposing politicians stand together near a weapon?. That’s...
2022 Pa. election: How to vote, where to vote, and everything you need to know for Nov. 8
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Election Day 2022 in Pennsylvania is approaching fast and Spotlight PA has all the answers about where to vote, how to vote, and how to be informed when you cast your ballot. Voters will choose a new governor...
Suit seeks to have Pa. mail ballots lacking dates counted
Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
