Pennsylvania State

WHYY

Josh Shapiro declares victory in Pennsylvania gubernatorial race

Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro has defeated Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in the race to become Pennsylvania’s next governor, according to the Associated Press. “Thank you, Pennsylvania!” Shapiro said as he took the stage at his watch party in Oaks, Montgomery County, around 11 p.m. Tuesday. “Voters from Gen...
WHYY

John Fetterman wins U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has won the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, according to the Associated Press. “I’ll be the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania thanks to all of you,” Fetterman said to a crowd assembled in Pittsburgh when he took the stage around 1:30 a.m.
WHYY

Power balance in Congress on ballot for Pennsylvania voters

Three races among Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation have taken shape as some of the closer contests in the country this year as voters decide whether to shift majority control in the U.S. House from Democrats to Republicans. Pennsylvania’s delegation has been redistricted twice in recent years — first because of...
WYTV.com

Who’s running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s main party candidates for Lt. Governor have been projected by the Associated Press as Republican State Representative Carrie DelRosso and Democratic State Representative Austin Davis. The candidates will run with their party’s respective gubernatorial nominees, Doug Mastriano for the Republicans and Josh Shapiro...
WHYY

Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress

Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to...
FLORIDA STATE
WHYY

Biden, Obama, Trump make final midterm push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania is the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party’s biggest stars work to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opens the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John...
WHYY

Environmental groups up their election spending in Pa., citing ‘existential issues’

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania. Citing “existential crises” related to climate change and environmental protection, national environmental groups are pouring millions of dollars into Pennsylvania midterm races. “We’ve spent vastly more money on elections in this state than we have before,” said Molly Parzen, executive director...
WHYY

Kim defeats GOP challenger, wins 3rd term in House

Democratic incumbent Andy Kim cruised to a third term representing the 3rd Congressional District in New Jersey. Late Tuesday, he led Republican challenger Bob Healey by almost 6%. Analysts believed that Kim would hold on to his seat based on redistricting alone. The more conservative Ocean County was removed from...
NEW JERSEY STATE
WHYY

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed new laws Thursday that, among other things, decriminalize fentanyl test strips, legalize possession of switchblades and call for the state to divest holdings in certain Russian companies. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing...
WHYY

Suit seeks to have Pa. mail ballots lacking dates counted

Several Pennsylvania groups represented by the American Civil Liberties Union have filed suit in federal court seeking to have votes from mail-in or absentee ballots counted even if they lack proper dates on their return envelopes. The suit filed Friday night in western Pennsylvania by state chapters of the NAACP,...
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

