Mcclain County, OK

News On 6

Collision Involving Semitruck Shuts Down I-35 In North OKC

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has responded to the scene of a wreck on southbound I-35 near Northeast 122nd Street at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. OHP said I-35 southbound from I-44 eastbound to the Turner Turnpike will be shut down after a collision involving a semi. Emergency services are on scene...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Crash Causes Road Closure Near I-44 And North Western Avenue

OKLAHOMA CITY - A crash that happened at around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday near North Western Avenue has closed the westbound I-44 offramp to Northwest Grand Boulevard. Authorities have responded to the scene, and closed the offramp as a precaution, but there is no further information at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie

UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county. When deputies arrived at the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma County Jail Trust Rejects Proposal To Fire Administrator Greg Williams

The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, or jail trust, opted not to entertain a motion to fire Greg Williams, the detention center’s administrator since 2020. New trustee and Pastor Derrick Scobey made the motion to fire Williams after a video presentation of local news reports about the jail and a slideshow of the inmates who have died since Williams started in the job.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

