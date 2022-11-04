Read full article on original website
News On 6
Collision Involving Semitruck Shuts Down I-35 In North OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has responded to the scene of a wreck on southbound I-35 near Northeast 122nd Street at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. OHP said I-35 southbound from I-44 eastbound to the Turner Turnpike will be shut down after a collision involving a semi. Emergency services are on scene...
News On 6
Crash Causes Road Closure Near I-44 And North Western Avenue
OKLAHOMA CITY - A crash that happened at around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday near North Western Avenue has closed the westbound I-44 offramp to Northwest Grand Boulevard. Authorities have responded to the scene, and closed the offramp as a precaution, but there is no further information at this time.
News On 6
Police Release Photos Of Car Suspected In NW OKC Auto-Pedestrian Hit-And-Run
Oklahoma City police released pictures on Tuesday of a car involved in an auto-pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened last week. Police said the crash last Wednesday was one of three hit-and-runs on OKC city streets. Two women have died, and a third victim was not expected to survive. Witnesses stopped...
News On 6
Authorities Recover 3 Missing Bodies In Guthrie
UPDATE (8 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022): The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's Dive Team said it has recovered three bodies after an airboat flipped Tuesday. The victims' identities are not yet known. Below is the original story. --------------------------------------- The Guthrie Fire Department has a crew working to find three missing boaters near...
Semitruck Rollover, Fire Causes Lane Closures On Southbound I-35 In OKC
A semitruck rollover on southbound I-35 near Northeast 36th Street in Oklahoma City has closed off multiple lanes. According to the Oklahoma Highway patrol, a truck carrying sawdust rolled over and started a fire. Hazmat was dispatched to the scene, but there is not much concern aside from fuel spill.
News On 6
OSBI Assists Seminole County Deputies In Deadly Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting Seminole County deputies in a homicide investigation. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting between the towns of Sasakwa and Wewoka in a rural portion of the county. When deputies arrived at the...
Police: Arkansas murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.
Deputies: Thousands of marijuana plants found in rental van
Authorities arrested two men who were allegedly traveling with thousands of marijuana plants along I-40.
News On 6
2 Arrested Following NW OKC Stolen Vehicle Pursuit; Authorities Searching For 2 Other Suspects
Two people were arrested, and authorities are searching for two other suspects following an overnight pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in northwest Oklahoma City. Police said the incident happened near Northwest Expressway and Wedgewood when a stolen truck crashed. After the vehicle crashed, four people inside the vehicle fled, according...
61-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Hit By Vehicle In NW OKC
A 61-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Police said the incident happened near North MacArthur Boulevard and Northwest 5th Street. The victim appeared to be pushing a cart in the northbound lanes on North MacArthur Boulevard when she was...
Oklahoma man sentenced to 8 years for illegal firearm possession
An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to serve 96 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Former Oklahoma police chief pleads guilty to federal charge
A Canadian County man and former police chief has pleaded guilty to illegally receiving a weapon while under indictment.
‘I didn’t buy any gas whatsoever’ : Local woman says she being charged for gas she didn’t buy
The pain at the pump started for Karen Cross back in May when she visited a Shell station at the corner of Northwest Expressway and County Line Road in Oklahoma City.
News On 6
Police Investigate Double Shooting, Drive-By Gunshots Injured 2 OKC Metro Teenagers
Authorities are investigating a double shooting on Oklahoma City's northwest side. The drive-by shooter injured two teenagers on Tuesday. Police said they were both shot in the legs. Oklahoma City police said three teenagers were walking together at an apartment complex near Northwest 63rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard when...
KOCO
More drivers fall victim to skimmers at gas stations in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — More drivers have fallen victim to skimmers at gas stations in the Edmond area. This has become a problem not just for the Edmond area but all over the state and across the nation. One thing detectives have learned recently is you can prevent this from happening to you if you use the chip of your card or the tap-to-pay feature.
Police searching for missing Oklahoma man
Authorities in Murray County are searching for a missing man who hasn't been seen in several days.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police identify man found walking in traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. The person and safely returned him home. Oklahoma City police need the public's help identifying a man they found on Tuesday morning. Police said the "non-communicative" man was walking in traffic near NW Expressway and Council. "He is unable to tell us who he...
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
News On 6
Oklahoma County Jail Trust Rejects Proposal To Fire Administrator Greg Williams
The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, or jail trust, opted not to entertain a motion to fire Greg Williams, the detention center’s administrator since 2020. New trustee and Pastor Derrick Scobey made the motion to fire Williams after a video presentation of local news reports about the jail and a slideshow of the inmates who have died since Williams started in the job.
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Two men return stolen vehicle to owner after stripping it down
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are looking for two male suspects who returned a stolen vehicle after stripping it down. Police say these two suspects were captured on camera dropping off a stolen vehicle that had been stripped in the 4400 block of NW 50th St. on Oct. 22 around 6 a.m.
