KOLO TV Reno
Reno businesses and districts to compete in Let it Glow, Reno lighting showcase extravaganza
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Whether you have a business in MidTown or Downtown, the Riverwalk District or the Brewery District, or you work along Wells Avenue, this friendly holiday competition is for you. Organizations, store fronts and restaurants throughout Reno are banding together this holiday season to help the city glow brighter than ever. Let it Glow, Reno is a holiday lighting showcase and competition aimed to drive people into downtown and shed light on the myriad of local businesses. The free holiday light display tour invites a healthy level of holiday spirit and competition between districts and businesses.
KOLO TV Reno
Atlantis hosting complimentary brunch for Veterans
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Atlantis Casino is hosting a complementary lunch buffet for veterans this week. The buffet goes from Nov. 8 to No. 11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille. Veterans will get one complimentary lunch buffet during the promotion. Guests...
KOLO TV Reno
Tuesday Web Weather
A storm today will bring heavy Sierra snow and a chance for valley rain/snow across northern Nevada. Expect chain controls across our mountain passes today and tomorrow. Daytime highs will remain below average the next few days with highs in the 30s this afternoon in Reno. We’ll clear up tomorrow afternoon and we should remain dry through the rest of the week.
thefallonpost.org
Senior Cut Days - a Made in Nevada Movie Premiers in Fallon Friday
A Baltimore filmmaker spent five months in Northern Nevada making a movie earlier this year that premiers at the Fox Peak Theater on Friday night, November 11, at 7 p.m. The suspense thriller from Director/Producer Alvin Gray tells the story of two young women traveling to a small town in Northern Nevada called Oldtown to film a documentary on the story of Julia Bulette. While taking a quick rest on the outskirts of town, the two stop for food and come across much more than a ghost story.
2news.com
Report: Median Home Price in Reno-Sparks $540,000 in October
Realtors say home prices are continuing to stabilize in northern Nevada. According to the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors, the median price across the region was $540,000 in October. This is unchanged from the same month a year ago. Homes were on the market for an average of 36 days before...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation Denim Drive returns next week
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation’s annual Denim Drive is returning next week on Nov. 14. The donations will serve infants, children, and teens in foster care across 14 northern Nevada counties. “What most people don’t realize about the Denim Drive is that 100% of all donations...
KOLO TV Reno
Davidson Academy student represents Nevada in Washington DC
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Samantha Glover, a student at Davidson Academy in Reno, was one of 100 young women selected to attend the 75th American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Girls Nation session July 23-30, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Glover is one of two outstanding high school seniors from Nevada that were...
KOLO TV Reno
Mt. Rose to open for the weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mt. Rose announced Monday they will be opening their doors for the weekend starting this Friday. Mt. Rose will be open on Nov. 11 through Nov. 13. The decision to open was made due to forecasts predicting two to four feet of snow by Wednesday above 7,000 feet, as well as ideal temperatures for snowmaking.
KOLO TV Reno
RTC giving free rides for Veteran’s Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be offering free rides on all transit services for everyone on Veteran’s Day. In a statement, RTC says they hold veterans and their families “in the highest regard”, and that this is their way of thanking and honoring those who served.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 4: Meghan Ebert
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The seat for Reno City Council Ward 4 is up for grabs and first-time candidate Meghan Ebert will be on the ballot tomorrow. “I’m a wife and a mother and during the day I’m a business systems analyst,” Ebert said. Ebert is new...
KOLO TV Reno
Veteran’s Day parade coming to downtown Reno this Friday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A parade for Veteran’s Day is coming to Downtown Reno for the holiday this Friday, Nov. 11. The parade will begin at 11:11 a.m. and begin at the Virginia Street Bridge and end at the 5th Street/Virginia Street Intersection. It will end between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m.
2news.com
Significant Storm To Bring Snow To The Valley and Sierra
A significant storm will move through the region late Sunday through Wednesday. The majority of the snow will fall in the Sierra but some of it will fall in the valley too. A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra from Sunday afternoon through Wednesday morning at 4am. Multiple feet of snow will fall in the mountains, and visibility will be low at times. Travel is not advised. A strong area of low pressure is moving in from the west northwest, gathering moisture and has plenty of dynamics to create snow this week. A storm that sits in the ocean can gather more moisture than a storm that just travels over land. The storm is large in size, which means it will take a while to get out of here.
Watch: Brawling Bear Cubs Wrestle in California's South Lake Tahoe Snow
South Lake Tahoe local Jeff Moore recently awoke to a fresh coat of powder, which typically means today has now become a ski day. Sorry work, sorry school, call in sick, that's the rule. However, a couple of the cutest bear cubs you have ever seen squashed those plans or delayed ...
KOLO TV Reno
Bench scoring, freshmen help pace Nevada MBB to 84-71 win over Utah Tech
RENO, Nev. (AP) - Jarod Lucas scored 17 points to help Nevada defeat Utah Tech 84-71 in a season opener. Darrion Williams scored 15 points and added nine rebounds, and Will Baker recorded 13 points. The Trailblazers were led by Cameron Gooden, who posted 16 points. Noa Gonsalves added 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. These two teams both play Saturday. Nevada hosts Grand Canyon while Utah Tech hosts CSU Northridge.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City students to honor veterans this week
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Students in Carson City will spend the week honoring veterans for the upcoming Veteran’s Day holiday this Friday. Veterans from all military branches, as well as families of students, are encouraged to participate in events taking place Wednesday and Thursday. “It is important for...
Early closure of state government offices due to worsening weather conditions
Reports of worsening weather conditions, dropping temperatures, and potentially dangerous road conditions have caused all State executive branch offices to close.
KOLO TV Reno
RPD urges safety with time change
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Now that we have turned the clocks back and returned to standard time, it will be gatting dark earlier in the day. Lt. Michael Browett with the Reno Police Department visited KOLO 8 to talk about what pedestrians, cyclists and drivers can do to increase safety this time of year as he gives an update on the trend the city is seeing in pedestrian-related crashes.
KOLO TV Reno
Program expands mental health and substance abuse services to rural communities in Northern Nevada
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - November is Men’s Mental Health and Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC), an organization that advocates for underserved individuals and communities, has branched out to help those that are facing mental health challenges in rural Northern Nevada. Through a state-funded grant, they have opened two Certified...
KOLO TV Reno
Local Vietnam Veteran gets surprise home renovation
GARNDERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A local Vietnam veteran got the surprise of a lifetime, as the community rallied together to give him a home makeover. Over the last couple of weeks local contracting company Coyote Creek LLC has been working with management at the Home Depot in Carson City to give a deserving 76-year-old Robert Ellison, local veteran, a much needed home renovation.
KOLO TV Reno
Power outages reported as storm moves through northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 3,000 NV Energy customers were in the dark Monday morning as storm moved into northern Nevada. The utility had determined the cause of the outages, but they came as strong winds blew into the region. NV Energy hoped to have most power restored in the early morning hours.
