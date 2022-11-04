Security Guard, Shoplifter Dead After Shootout At DMV Grocery Store

Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A security guard and a shoplifter were killed in a reported shootout at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say.

The security guard reportedly confronted the shoplifter around 10:25 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 in the front lobby area of the grocery store at 20 Audrey Lane, according to Prince George's County police.

Police say when the male security guard confronted the female shoplifter, a shootout between the two occurred, resulting in both of their deaths.

The item that was attempted to be shoplifted is still under investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and active. More details will be released as they become available.

