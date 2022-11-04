ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxon Hill, MD

Security Guard, Shoplifter Dead After Shootout At DMV Grocery Store

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Pp1h_0iywl0BH00
Police Lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diegoparra

A security guard and a shoplifter were killed in a reported shootout at an Oxon Hill grocery store, authorities say.

The security guard reportedly confronted the shoplifter around 10:25 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4 in the front lobby area of the grocery store at 20 Audrey Lane, according to Prince George's County police.

Police say when the male security guard confronted the female shoplifter, a shootout between the two occurred, resulting in both of their deaths.

The item that was attempted to be shoplifted is still under investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and active. More details will be released as they become available.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

Comments / 22

Bear1010
4d ago

Bless the Security Officer heart for putting his life on the line doing him job. The female shoplifter that caused the life and hers is Insane. RIP Security Officer. 💙 🙏🙏🙏😪

Reply
13
Akecheta Auryon
4d ago

I just look that man in the face at about 9:40 when I was getting a money order. Wtf is going on out here smh R.I.P bruh 🙏🕊

Reply
9
CMLee
4d ago

Must have been the giant and that stinks both people had to die. Sad and the public should be tired of this ridiculous violence.

Reply
6
 

