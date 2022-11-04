ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Check out the area football rankings for the end of the regular season

1. Edna Karr 6-3 (No. 1 previous week) Was there ever a doubt? The Cougars ran roughshod through District 9-5A. How healthy is their quarterback?. The Wildcats have reached the semifinals in seven of the past nine seasons with two runner-up finishes. This is an experienced bunch. 3. John Curtis...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Remember the fun of drive-in movies? One’s about to open again in South Mississippi

Those who remember going to one of the many drive-in movies in South Mississippi are about to get a piece of their childhood back. John Watzke is still kicking around names for his drive-in theater as his crews work to clear the lot along U.S. 90 in Hancock County. It’s next to Shady Acres RV Park and about 1,000 feet west of the big Silver Slipper sign, on the north side of the highway.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Norco Elementary School leader is St. Charles Parish principal of the year

The principal of the year in St. Charles Parish is Shannon Diodene, principal of Norco Elementary School. Diodene began her career as a physical science and chemistry teacher and dance team sponsor at Destrehan High School. She then served as a staff development coordinator at Destrehan and assistant principal at Norco Elementary and Hahnville High Schools prior to her appointment as principal at Norco in 2019.
NORCO, LA
NOLA.com

Lafitte Seafood Festival, Bobby Brown, Covington Three Rivers Arts Festival and more New Orleans events coming up Nov. 8-14

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. The festival features seafood, tours of the wetland preserve, and a music lineup mixing popular local bands and blasts from the past including The Marshall Tucker Band and The Orchestra, featuring members of ELO. Also performing are Amanda Shaw, Rockin’ Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters, Better Than Ezra, the Creole String Beans, Cameron Dupuy & the Cajun Troubadours and more. The festival also has amusement rides, craft vendors, seafood, kayak rentals, walks in the Wetland Trace Nature Preserve and more. Nov. 11-13 at the Lafitte Grounds and Auditorium. Tickets $10-$15. Free admission for kids under 13 years old. Visit lafitteseafoodfestival.com for tickets and information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

A weekend of teaching and sharing Native American heritage in Lacombe

The Bayou Lacombe Museum will host its third annual Native American Heritage Festival on Nov. 19-20 to introduce, educate and celebrate the area's Choctaw history. Older than New Orleans, Lacombe had an active native community until the mid-20th century, when the practice of some traditions began to wane, including tribal dances that had been lost for almost 100 years. Choctaw culture bearers now focus on keeping these traditions alive by teaching younger generations through the museum, special gatherings and other practices.
LACOMBE, LA
NOLA.com

Navy Commodores band, Irish harp traditions, and more metro area community news

FORESTIVAL: A Studio in the Woods will present "FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature" from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at 13401 Patterson Road, in Lower Algiers. Shamarr Allen, Sabine McCalla and Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step will perform. Tulane University scientists will lead walks in the woods. FORESTival is the only time that A Studio in the Woods is open to the public. Suggested donation is $15 per adult. www.astudiointhewoods.org.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Cool weather is coming: New Orleans will see a 20 degree drop in temperatures this weekend

The New Orleans area will cool off from its unseasonably warm weather starting Wednesday night. Typically at this time of year, the metro area would see highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s. However, the temperature will instead yo-yo from about 10 degrees warmer than normal on Tuesday to about 10 degrees cooler than normal by Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Folsom mayor reelected in race between distant relatives

Lance Willie won a second term as mayor of the tiny village of Folsom, defeating challenger Susan Willie, with 71% of the vote, according to complete but unofficial returns. The Willies are related by marriage. Lance Willie, who previously served on the Folsom Board of Aldermen, was initially appointed mayor...
FOLSOM, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy