Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
The SEC announced Friday that it has created a working group on event security designed to review and improve strategies to prevent crowd incursions on playing fields and courts. The working group will consist of athletics directors, event management directors and campus security personnel. "Current Conference policies need to be...
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
Jayden Daniels ran for a 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found tight end Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion as 10th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban. The surprising...
What a weekend it was in the Southeastern Conference. We witnessed a battle between the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (CFP rankings) that resulted in a 27-13 win for UGA. But the headline of the weekend will be LSU’s overtime win over Alabama to take...
Bryce Young was welcomed to Tiger Stadium in much the way you would expect. The Alabama quarterback hit the field for pre-game warm-ups and was showered with boos from the LSU student section ahead of the No. 6 Tide’s game at No. 10 LSU in a key SEC West showdown.
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
So much for a 2014 Ole Miss-Alabama redux. The Crimson Tide over the weekend lost at LSU, meaning the stakes have changed when Alabama rolls into Oxford on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS. LSU controls the SEC West and holds the tiebreaker over Ole Miss....
In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
SEC Network's SEC Nation has announced its Week 11 destination. The crew will be headed to Oxford, Miss., for the Alabama vs. Ole Miss matchup on Saturday. The Rebels will be coming off a BYE week, while the Crimson Tide will look to bounce back from its 32-31 loss to LSU this past weekend.
Five-star defensive line prospect Daevin Hobbs visited Georgia for this weekend's monster showdown against Tennessee and came away impressed.
Olivia Miles may draw attention because of her goggles, but the Notre Dame women's basketball star is getting more recognition for her standout play.
Here's how to watch the Auburn football game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
