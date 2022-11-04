Read full article on original website
A History of Every Nintendo Direct in the Switch Era and Beyond
Since 2011, Nintendo has cemented a new way to share information about upcoming games and projects to their audience outside of the usual summer events season promotions, the Nintendo Direct. Other companies followed suit - PlayStation State of Play, Inside Xbox, etc. - and for good reason. These shows, which range from a few minutes to nearly an hour, deliver exciting updates in a convenient way that forgoes the necessity to always hold in-person events that not everyone can attend, and they can happen at any time of year.
Aussie Deals: GoW Ragnarok Chopped to $95 (or $888 in a PS5 Console Bundle) and More!
Welcome to a particularly special week in gaming. We have two very significant titles launching—God of War Ragnarok (a game you could say we liked) appears on Wednesday. It's also almost time to see how gaming's spikiest mascot fares in his first "open-zone" Sonic Frontiers adventure. Both are discounted below and won't set you back many rings at all now.
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet x Pokemon Go - Official Gimmighoul Overview Trailer
Join Biology teacher, Jacq, and Pokémon Professor, Willow, as they discuss what they know about newly discovered Pokémon, Gimmighoul. The trailer also features a mysterious story about Gimmighoul and its coins. Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022. The new...
Front Mission 1st: Remake Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
The first "Front Mission" released in 1995 and spawned a long-running franchise that came to include several sequels, spinoffs, and other media, including manga and novels. Sadly, the series hasn't been quite as successful in some time. After "Front Mission Evolved" released in 2010 to mixed reviews, the franchise didn't see another entry until 2019 with the spinoff "Left Alive." This title would prove to be a serious disappointment for fans, ranking as one of the most overhyped games of the year and joining the list of Square Enix games that totally flopped hard.
Nintendo Indie World Showcase Announced for Wednesday, November 9
Nintendo has announced that a brand-new Indie World Showcase will be arriving on Wednesday, November 9, and it will feature "roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. Nintendo shared the news on Twitter, confirming that the Indie World Showcase will begin on November 9...
6 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone obsessed next week
Netflix throws so much content at us from one week to the next that, sometimes, our regular curated preview of upcoming Netflix releases can feel a little like that fan-favorite bit on Saturday Night Live — the one where Stefon was always talking up New York’s hottest new clubs. With apologies to Bill Hader’s overly enthusiastic regular guest on Weekend Update, though, next week’s slate of releases coming to the streaming giant really does have everything (you can’t see it, but I’m covering my face with my hands right now, Stefon-style).
thedigitalfix.com
New Avatar 2 trailer shows off Pandora’s amazing oceans
The first full-length trailer for Avatar 2 is finally here. The science fiction movie is set over a decade after the events of the first movie, which saw Jake Sully integrate into the world of Pandora and the way of the Na’vi. The action movie, by sci-fi master James...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
One Piece Odyssey - Official Water Seven Reveal Trailer
Check out the One Piece Odyssey Water Seven reveal trailer, featuring a look at the upcoming RPG's story and characters. One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
Overwatch 2 - Official Ramattra Origin Story Trailer
Meet Overwatch 2's upcoming tank hero, Ramattra. Originally a war machine, Ramattra ditched his munitions to protect his people through peaceful means. His ideals were similar to his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships and trauma and the leader of Null Sector is on a mission to create a better world for Omnics... no matter what it takes.
Frontball Planet - Official Trailer
Frontball Planet will challenge players to compete solo or in local co-op in courts located in some of the world's biggest cities, such as New York, Miami, Paris, Madrid, or Bilbao. The title will aim to faithfully represent a game that was created in 2008 and that blends basque pelota, jai alai, trinquet, and other similar sports. Frontball Planet will be released on PlayStation consoles and Steam in 2023.
Sonic Frontiers Review
Sonic Frontiers doesn’t limit you to a small, carefully curated prix fixe menu of things to try. Instead, it takes the all-you-can-eat buffet approach, throwing new ideas at you from start to finish, without really seeming to care if they’re fresh and appetizing or looking wilted and limp under the heat lamp. When I jumped off the starting line of this sprint across Sonic’s first open-world game I certainly didn’t expect to play jump rope, duke it out with a giant robot, watch a dramatic origin story for an extinct race of beings, or do a heck of a lot of fishing, but Frontiers kept me guessing even late into the campaign with what it would try next. Even when some of those ideas didn’t work, I was almost always glad that Sega gave it the old college try, and as a result I rarely found myself bored. I did find myself feeling blue because of the absurd amount of pop-in that happens every time this famously fast character does his thing, but Sonic Frontiers is, for the most part, a promising first attempt at blazing a new trail for the series.
It Takes Two, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch Today
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 4, 2022-- Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) released It Takes Two, winner of over 90 awards including The Game Awards and DICE’s Game of the Year, on Nintendo Switch™*. Developed by BAFTA award-winning Hazelight Studios, optimized for the Nintendo Switch by veteran studio Turn Me Up Games and published under the EA Originals label, the release allows more players to experience It Takes Two’s gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges, fantastical story and acclaimed co-op experience. The Nintendo Switch version brings new voice-overs in Japanese, French, German and Spanish, as well as subtitles in multiple languages. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221104005114/en/ IT TAKES TWO, Critically-Acclaimed Co-Op Action Adventure Game, Launches on Nintendo Switch™ Today (credit: Electronic Arts)
Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
Final Fantasy 16 Is, According to a PlayStation 5 Ad, Exclusive to PS5 for Six Months
The highly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI has seemingly been confirmed to be an exclusive PlayStation 5 game for at least six months. In a new ad about the PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller’s features, Final Fantasy XVI was briefly shown with a disclaimer at the bottom. It reads, “Final Fantasy XVI anticipated Summer 2023. PS5 exclusive for six months.”
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
Genshin Adventurer's Trials Day 3 - Sequential Trial 3
Adventurer's Trials Day 3 introduces Sequential Trial 3, a new round of three trials with one returning from the Genshin Impact 3.2 event's first day. This set of challenges is light and breezy, so you can speed through and grab your rewards without taking too much time. Like the event's other trials, you can also join with friends for co-op play.
Carnival Row - Official Season 2 Teaser Trailer
In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Orlando Bloom) investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue’s human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford).
Dreamhack 2022: Here Is Everything That Happened at the Event in Hyderabad Including Police Involvement
Dreamhack 2022 took place from November 4-6 at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad. The “world’s largest digital festival” had a BYOD LAN Arena, where one could participate in several tournaments or play games with friends. A number of booths and entertainment activities could also be enjoyed at the event.
Marvel Studios’ Legends - Official Black Panther Trailer
Rediscover Black Panther in Marvel Studios' Legends, now streaming on Disney+. There are three new Black Panther episodes to watch, ahead of the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opening in theaters on November 11, 2022.
