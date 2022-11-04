Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Americans Overwhelmingly Support Protesters in Iran
New Orleans — The death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for breaking a rule that mandates females wear hijabs, has sparked nearly two months of protests in every province across Iran. Videos on social media have shown Iranian women lighting their headscarves on fire, cutting their hair in public and yelling, “Death to the dictator.”
Voice of America
US Envoy to UN Stresses 'Steadfast' Support, Grain Deal Significance on Ukraine Visit
Washington — U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield met Ukraine’s president in Kyiv on Tuesday and expressed Washington’s “steadfast” support for the country, which is suffering rolling power blackouts, water shortages and Russian shelling. Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed holding Russia...
Voice of America
New Iran Protests Erupt in Universities, Kurdish Region
Paris — New protests erupted in Iran on Sunday at universities and in the largely Kurdish northwest, keeping a seven-week anti-regime movement going even in the face of a fierce crackdown. The protests, triggered in mid-September by the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly breaching...
Voice of America
Former US-Trained Afghan Commandos Recruited by Russia, Iran
Washington — Some former members of Afghanistan’s special forces who fled to Iran after the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan are now being recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine and for Iran in Yemen, two former senior Afghan security officials told VOA. The former Afghan army chief,...
Voice of America
Iran Issues Death Threats to UK-Based Journalists: Broadcaster
London — Two British-Iranian journalists working in Britain for an independent Farsi-language channel have received "credible" death threats from Iran’s security forces, the channel’s broadcaster said Monday. Volant Media, the London-based broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said in a statement that two of its journalists have...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run
Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024. “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
Results: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer defeats Republican Joe Pinion in his fight to retain Democratic control of Congress' upper chamber
Sen. Chuck Schumer, the long-time lawmaker from New York, will keep the Senate majority leader mantle if Democrats maintain control.
Voice of America
US Officials Hope Confidence Campaign Pays Off for Midterm Elections
Washington — U.S. voters and election security officials are bracing for potential disruptions, meddling and even violence as millions of Americans head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the country's midterm elections. According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, just over half of Americans (51%) say violence at...
Voice of America
Iran in Turmoil as It Approaches 2 Months of Protests
All over Iran, demonstrators are calling for an end to the Islamic Republic. After nearly two months of raucous protests, Iranians seem energized and emboldened. And this wave of protest seems different from the previous movements that were crushed by security forces. As VOA’s Arash Arabasadi explains, jailing opposition leadership can be tricky when there are no defined leaders.
Voice of America
Tensions Escalate Between Pakistan's Ousted PM Khan and Military
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
Journalists Charged With Propaganda Over Iran Protest Coverage
Iran on Tuesday charged two female journalists with "propaganda against the state" over their coverage of mass protests. The judiciary announced that the journalists — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi — are "remanded in custody for propaganda against the system and conspiring against national security." Both women have...
Voice of America
Bombers Over Korean Peninsula 'Just Part of an Exercise': Air Force Chief to VOA
Pentagon — The U.S. show of force over the Korean peninsula Saturday, when two B-1B stealth bomber aircraft flew over the peninsula for the first time since 2017, was just part of a major joint exercise meant to ensure the United States has a "ready force" in the region, according to the U.S. Air Force chief of staff.
Voice of America
UK Defense Ministry: Russia's Lack of Air Superiority Exacerbated Due to Poor Training
Britain's Defense Ministry said Monday that Russia's loss of experienced air crew members during the invasion of Ukraine is contributing to Russia's "lack of air superiority is likely exacerbated by poor training," and "heightened risks of conducting close air support in dense air defense zones." The U.K. said Russia's air...
Voice of America
Ukraine’s President Says Open to ‘Genuine’ Negotiations
Ahead of his address to world leaders at a global climate summit on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is willing to consider "genuine" negotiations with Russia. Zelenskyy said his country is open to talks with Moscow if Ukraine’s borders are restored, victims of Russia’s invasion and attacks...
Voice of America
North Korea Continues Missile Barrage with Short-Range Launch
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea fired a ballistic missile Wednesday, South Korea's military reported, adding to Pyongyang's unprecedented barrage that has heightened military tensions in Northeast Asia. The short-range missile was launched from the Sukchon area, just north of the capital Pyongyang, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Asks President to Probe Military Officials for Political Interference, Assassination Bid
Islamabad — Pakistan's populist opposition leader Imran Khan has written a rare letter to President Arif Alvi demanding an investigation into what he alleges are "serious wrongdoings" and political interference by top military officials, including the country's spy chief. The 70-year-old former prime minister survived an apparent assassination attempt...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 8
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:15 p.m.: Kyiv's forces have repelled several waves of Russian attacks in the Donbas, the Ukrainian military says, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the heavy losses sustained by the Russians on a daily basis highlighted the "madness" of Moscow's strategy of attack, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reports.
Voice of America
Russia, China Block Plans for Antarctic Ocean Protections
Russia and China have again blocked plans to protect large areas of ocean waters around Antarctica from fishing. These plans are supported by the European Union, the United States, and 23 other nations. The action came at the two-week international meeting on the future of Antarctica’s waters that ended in...
Voice of America
Ukrainians Watch US Election, Hope New Congress Will Not Cut Aid
The U.S. midterm elections could have a significant impact on Ukraine, where U.S. support is invaluable in the war effort. VOA’s Myroslava Gongadze has more from Ukrainian citizens and experts on the US vote. Contributor: Anna Chernikova, Camera: Daniil Batushchak.
