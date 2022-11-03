FBI identifies source of New Jersey synagogues threat who 'no longer poses a danger to the community'

Officials are searching a section of the Missouri River for a paraglider who has been missing for over a week. The paraglider, 35-year-old Kenny Loudermilk, disappeared on October 26th while paragliding around the Missouri River at sunset, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
An early winter blast met record autumn warmth Friday, leading to a robust, severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months. At least one person is dead in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, where significant storm damage was reported,...
ATLANTA — Georgia’s first experiment with new campaign finance committees that can accept unlimited donations has enabled Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams to raise a combined $94.6 million this year in their race for the governorship. The new Georgia leadership committees — created by...
Comments / 0