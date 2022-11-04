ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Manifest’ Kills Off a Fan-Favorite Character in Season 4, Part 1

By Nicole Gallucci
 4 days ago
Warning: Spoilers for Manifest Season 4, Part 1 ahead.

With the Date Death looming and only 20 episodes remaining in the series, Manifest fans were well aware that Season 4 could deliver major casualties. But nothing prepared us for losing a beloved main character halfway through the final season.

Season 4, Episode 10 ended with the impossibly heartbreaking, bittersweet death of Zeke Landon (Matt Long). I say bittersweet, because Zeke didn’t just die, he sacrificed himself so Cal could live — again! Zeke’s final act of heroism perfectly embodied the selflessness, desire to free others from pain, and commitment to protecting people that made him one of Manifest‘s most lovable characters. His innate goodness makes his loss all the more excruciating, but his memory will forever serve as a reminder that a good heart goes a long way.

When Zeke first appeared frostbitten and flustered in Season 1, it wasn’t exactly clear how he fit into Michaela’s world. He wasn’t a passenger, but he died and belatedly came back to life like 828ers. He not only shared their Callings, he aided in their investigation. And over the course of three seasons, he proved himself invaluable to solving their many mysteries.

Though Zeke certainly faced his inner demons, he’s always tried his best to own up to his mistakes and make amends for any past hurt he caused — thanks, in part, to Michaela. The two helped each other mourn, cope, and move forward from the pain and guilt of lost loved ones. And after their undeniable connection evolved into a fated romance, Zeke became the best version of himself. In addition to being easy on the eyes, he remained patient, generous, supportive, romantic, and incredibly cool about Jared and Michaela’s feelings for each other throughout the series. But he wasn’t simply a top-tier husband, he was one hell of an uncle, too.

Zeke’s gentle nature was on full display around the clock in his relationship with Cal. Zeke always treated Cal like an equal, believed in his intuition, and even asked him to be his best man. When Zeke was literally freezing to death with days left on the planet, he risked his life to save Cal from kidnappers. And though the choice killed Zeke, it ultimately saved him, too. After following the Callings and sacrificing himself to save his nephew, Zeke’s dead body started glowing and revived itself. When Zeke survived his Death Date and came back with an empathic gift that allowed him to feel others’ emotions and physical pain, he didn’t take his second (well, technically third) chance at life for granted. He set out to help as many people as he can, and stepped in to care for Cal and Olive while Ben grieved the loss of Grace and Eden.

Zeke’s vehement charm is a direct product of Matt Long’s heartwarmingly earnest performance. He’s always approached the character with such deep levels of care and self-awareness, making Zeke’s moments of joy, gratitude, pain, and self-loathing feel equally authentic. Long’s emotional range helps Zeke believably take on and endure everyone else’s pain, without losing sight of his own pure intentions. And that unwavering altruism beams through every single scene in Season 4, Episode 10.

While Cal’s dying of cancer in the midseason finale, Zeke plans one of TV’s all-time great grand gestures. He helps Cal zoom through his bucket list without leaving his bed, transforming the house into Yankee Stadium and the Louvre, and finally busting out the Monopoly in a callback to the bachelor party Cal threw him in Season 2. When the sapphire’s healing powers falls through, Zeke realizes Cal is the only person who can save the world, and he’s the only person who can save Cal. So he places his hand on Cal and uses his empathic abilities to free him from the fear, pain, and terminal illness tearing him down, well aware that doing so would cost him his own life.

As Zeke slips away, he calls Michaela and gushes over her impact on his world. “We were always meant to be together, Mick. I was given a second chance at life. I didn’t know why, but it was you, Mick. It was you,” he says. “It was my second chance to make up for all the pain and hurt I caused. And now I finally get to do that…I’ll see you again, under the stars.” We’ve seen Zeke come back to life before, so we’ll have to wait until Manifest Season 4, Part 2 arrives to learn he’s gone for good or not. But if “Inverseion Illusion” marked Zeke’s final hour, we’re happy he went out just as he lived: with a whole lot of heart.

