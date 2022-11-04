Few movies have received more press for things that had nothing to with the movie than Don’t Worry Darling. There were rumors of inappropriate behavior on the set, plenty of tension, and poor Chris Pine sitting in the middle of it all. When the press tour quieted down, though, folks actually got to see the movie, and reactions were mixed. Some people praised the movie’s original ideas and strong performances, while others were confused about how a movie with such an exciting press tour could be so dull in execution.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO