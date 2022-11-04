ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

$675,000 awarded to educate patients with chronic diseases

By Jarek Rutz
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ddhO_0iywkbSA00

The grant will help Delawareans who struggle to find ways to manage conditions such as arthritis, asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis. (Unsplash)

A $675,000 grant from the Administration for Community Living will go toward educating older homebound Delawareans who struggle to find ways to manage conditions such as arthritis, asthma, diabetes, lung disease, heart disease, stroke and osteoporosis.

The grant was awarded to Education Health Research International (EHRI), the non-profit arm of the Milford Wellness Village .

“This is a quality of life and a preventative measure through education, and possibly more importantly, through getting access to healthcare in our present and future world,” said Lon Kieffer, executive director of the Milford Wellness Village.

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Kieffer said.

Over the next three years, the non-profit will train 100 volunteers on how to provide virtual educational programs on self-management of chronic diseases to up to 1,000 homebound individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists heart disease as the second leading cause of death for Delawareans. Chronic lower respiratory diseases ranks fifth and diabetes seventh.

Some of the content in the courses, Kieffer said, addresses managing portion sizes and tracking sugars and salts in meals.

Kieffer said the courses will also help bridge the digital divide that many of the country’s elderly experience.

“It’s more and more taking the angle of pre-registration online or pre-screening on your phone before you go into the appointment, or waiting on your prescription until you get a text,” he said.

“The people that need the services the most are not ready for that process and since this is a virtual online course, by the time we get you into the first classroom, we’ve already filled a huge gap.”

In addition to helping adults manage their chronic diseases, Kieffer says the training benefits the caregivers.

“I often make the observation that the stress of being a caregiver is, in and of itself, very similar to a chronic disease,” he said. “You can get emotional and physical ailments from caring for others. This will benefit those people too.”

For elderly folks who don’t have access to technology, the program will provide laptops and iPads using grant money.

To learn more about the initiative or become a trained educator, contact Kieffer directly at lkieffer@milfordwellnessvillage.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Aimee Lucente and Kelly Yudt join Beebe Medical Group

Beebe Healthcare announced the recent appointment of new care providers in two of its primary care practices in Lewes. Aimee Lucente, NP, is a nurse practitioner who has joined Beebe Primary Care Lewes. She specializes in family medicine, addressing health and wellness, preventive care, acute illnesses and chronic disease conditions requiring long-term care, for both adolescents and adults. Lucente is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and the American Heart Association, and is licensed to practice in both Delaware and Pennsylvania.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Move-In Into The Salisbury Tiny Homes Delayed

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury tiny homes received a fresh second coat of paint Tuesday afternoon. But, move-in might not be as soon as they hoped. The manager of homeless services, Brett Sanders says the infrastructure, and getting a main power connected to all the homes, still needs some work. "We've been planning to open up in the beginning of the winter. We're having issues getting parts out of the supply chain, like some of the electrical components we need to finish connecting. So hopefully by the end of December, or it might be somewhere in January, if delivery on some of those pieces are still delayed," says Sanders.
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Number of transitional beds for Delaware youth leaving foster care more than doubled during pandemic

The only designated transitional housing provider for Delaware youth leaving foster care has more than doubled its available bed space, but demand remains high. The Elizabeth Murphey School in Dover recently added an eleventh bed — a small number when compared to the more than 500 Delaware children in foster care, but a substantial increase from the four beds available before the pandemic. School Director Michael Kopp says a surge in demand for transitional housing during the pandemic was in part an unintended consequence of the eviction moratorium.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Air monitoring project to be done in Sussex County thanks to federal funding

A Delaware non-profit receives a nearly $500,000 federal grant for a community air pollution monitoring project. The Socially Responsible Agriculture Project in Claymont received a $497,861 grant to focus on underserved and historically marginalized communities overburdened by pollution. Maria Payan is with the Socially Responsible Agriculture Project. She explains what...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

New kid-designed playground opens in Wilmington

A new playground – designed by kids, for kids – is now open in Wilmington.  More than 150 volunteers helped install the playground at the Neighborhood House in Southbridge with designs inspired by drawings and creative ideas that children submitted during a design day in September.  Discover, the Delaware Community Foundation, and the national non-profit “KABOOM!” partnered together to fund ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Charlotte King and Bernice Edwards honored for selfless work

Two pillars of the Sussex County community were honored Oct. 26 by a nonpartisan watchdog group dedicated to preserving democracy. Charlotte King, founder and chair of Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, and First State Community Action Agency Executive Director Bernice Edwards were each selected to receive an award from Common Cause Delaware at Baywood Greens in Long Neck.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Delaware LIVE News

From politics to parties, this tradition dates back to 1812

Delaware LIVE News is part of the Delaware Journalism Collaborative, a partnership of local news and community organizations working to bridge divides statewide. Learn more here. This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an ... Read More
GEORGETOWN, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Reasons Why the Delmarva Peninsula is Perfect for Retirees

If you're relocating for retirement, Florida isn't your only option. You can enjoy a peaceful, rich retirement on the Delmarva Peninsula. Scenic forests, small towns, and beautiful beaches are surrounded by the waters of the Chesapeake and the Atlantic. On Delmarva, there are plenty of safe places to relax, enjoy outdoor recreation, dine, shop, and live life on your terms. Here are five reasons why you should consider moving to Delmarva for your retirement.
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware may face ‘tripledemic’ of COVID, flu, RSV cases

  If you are sick, stay home. That’s the big message behind the state’s announcement Friday that Delaware could face a “tripledemic” of three serious respiratory viruses: COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. All three are putting patients of all ages into hospitals, which were already strained by infected patients and those who need medical ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Veterans get no-cost admission to Delaware Botanic Gardens Nov. 11

Delaware Botanic Gardens at Pepper Creek announced that veterans showing military ID cards will receive free admission on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, in appreciation for their military service to the country. Other guests who bring food donations for Food Bank of Delaware also will enter free. Ray Sander, DBG...
DAGSBORO, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Cab Calloway teacher’s art exhibit ‘makes the invisible visible’

Maia Palmer, a visual arts teacher at Cab Calloway School of the Arts, wanted to bring awareness to how chronic migraines can affect people.  So, she combined her artistic talent with her passion for social awareness and created the “Making the Invisible, Visible” exhibit, which will be on display until Nov. 25 at the Mezzanine Gallery on the second floor ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

PRICE REDUCED~22586 RAMBLE RD~RIDINGS AT REHOBOTH~LEWES

22586 Ramble Road, Lewes, DE 19958 - Ridings at Rehoboth - Designed with your comfort in mind, the well-designed floor plan features a beautifully maintained interior. The one floor living boasts well-proportioned rooms, flow-through living/dining area/kitchen, and plenty of additional space such as the den and the sitting room with plenty of natural lighting. Thoughtfully planned with relaxation in mind, the main living area features luxury vinyl plank flooring. Adding to the home's appeal is a corner gas fireplace. The beautifully maintained backyard includes a stone patio with firepit. Perfect for entertaining guests. Situated in the much sought-after community of The Riding at Rehoboth in Sussex County. Experience everything that this suburban community offers; with only a short drive you can access the State Park, the Beaches, Restaurants, Great Shopping, and so much more. We love this home and we know you will too! Call Today!!
LEWES, DE
delawarepublic.org

Justice of the Peace Court location limits operation due to statewide staffing shortages

Starting this week, Justice of the Peace Court 9 in Middletown will be limiting operations to twice a week. The court will operate normally only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, though there will be a drop box, which will be processed daily, available at JP Court 9 for people to drop off civil filings. Court officials expect the change to remain in place until early next year.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware gas prices now above the national average

Delaware’s gas prices have moved above the national average as inventories remain tight on the East Coast. As of Sunday, the price for regular was $3.86, up a dime during the past week and six cents above the national average. East Coast states have seen a run-up in gas prices in recent week, with the West Coast seeing declines.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware pastry chef competes tonight on Food Network

Dru Tevis is typically a man with a plan. “When I was in school, I handed in term papers early,” explained the Rehoboth Beach resident. “I studied for all my tests — nothing was ever done at the last minute.” But cooking show contestants rarely get to prepare. So, when Tevis — who oversees the dessert program for SoDel Concepts ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Colonial awarded 4 eco-friendly buses through federal grant

Colonial School District is adding three electric buses and one propane-powered bus to its fleet, courtesy of an $809,000 federal grant awarded to the state’s Department of Education.  In addition to a quieter ride, electric and propane-powered buses are said to be more environmentally friendly than gasoline-powered ones because they release less carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Colonial Superintendent Jeff ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

ChristianaCare’s first Sussex County location now open

After nearly a year of construction, ChristianaCare’s first primary care facility in Sussex County has opened. It’s located in the former Pier One building on the southbound side of Route 1 just north of the Route 24 intersection. The hospital announced in September 2021 it would be opening the 10,000-square-foot facility, which provides primary care, specialty healthcare services and a new care model for patients 65 and older.
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth fire company sets holiday fundraiser Dec. 3

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary Holiday Arts and Crafts Sale is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Station 1, 219 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth Beach. Local and regional artists will showcase their talents and offer items for sale just in time for the holidays....
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
866K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy