After Roe, more women head to Kansas clinics and more Kansans get abortion pills from overseas

Kansas voters have big, big ballots ahead of them Tuesday. Here’s the basic info you need to know before you head to the polls. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) for the 2022 general election. As long as you’re in line to vote by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO