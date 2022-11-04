ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

After Roe, more women head to Kansas clinics and more Kansans get abortion pills from overseas

By Rose Conlon, Kansas News Service
lawrencekstimes.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly holds slim lead over Republican Derek Schmidt

Kelly says she will win when final votes are counted; Schmidt not ready to concede. Post last updated at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9:. Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, clinging to a slim lead late Tuesday, told cheering supporters she expects to be declared the winner over Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt after the few remaining votes have been counted.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansans pass constitutional amendment on election, removal of sheriffs

TOPEKA — The state’s voters embraced an amendment to the Kansas Constitution on Tuesday requiring election of county sheriffs and narrowing options for ousting a wayward chief law enforcement officer, while an amendment granting the Legislature more authority to reject state administrative regulations could be headed to defeat.
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

It’s Election Day — here’s the quick info you need at your fingertips

Kansas voters have big, big ballots ahead of them Tuesday. Here’s the basic info you need to know before you head to the polls. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) for the 2022 general election. As long as you’re in line to vote by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to cast your ballot.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy