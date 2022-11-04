Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open new San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Voters in 5 Texas cities deciding on local cannabis decriminalization; San Antonio could be next
San Antonio activists are hoping to put charter amendments decriminalizing cannabis on the May 2023 ballot.
KSAT 12
What happened and who won in the midterm elections in Texas, San Antonio area
Tuesday’s midterm election results amounted to few surprises in Texas and Bexar County. Republicans won all statewide races while Democrats performed relatively well in Bexar County. The state saw a drop in turnout — as did Bexar County — compared to the 2018 midterm. Less than 550,000...
Everything that will be open, closed for Veterans Day in San Antonio
Don't forget to take the kids to school.
KSAT 12
Leading SA: UTSA political science department head, Professor Jon Taylor, discusses Election Day
SAN ANTONIO – Early voting is over — and Election Day is Tuesday. However, many still have questions about what is on the ballot. Professor Jon Taylor, the political science department head at the University of Texas San Antonio, joined Leading SA to explain what’s happened and the possible outcomes.
tpr.org
Why more Texas districts have canceled classes on Election Day
If you've waited to vote until Election Day, you might find that the nearest polling location is at a school. This is nothing new. But something that has changed is the number of schools closing on Election Day due to safety concerns. Madalyn Mendoza, who explored this for Axios, shared...
KSAT 12
Next free Landfill Day in San Antonio is this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is Free Landfill Day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can bring them to several landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 12. You’ll need a picture ID and a recent...
CPS Energy restores power to 4 polling locations in San Antonio
Officials are asking others to use different polls.
Texas election results: Greg Casar wins Congressional District 35 race
The congressional district represents more than 800,000 residents. The district runs along I-35 and includes parts of the San Antonio metropolitan area, portions of Bexar County, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.
flicksandfood.com
Top Catering Company to Host Awesome and Fun Interactive Charcuterie Classes
Top Catering Company is Bringing Back its Charcuterie Board Classes to Help Get Your Ready for the Holidays. Top catering company, Tim The Girl Catering will host two charcuterie classes in November and December 2022. The first class will take place on Wednesday, November 9th from 6pm-7:30pm, with the second being held on Wednesday, December 14th from 6pm-7:30pm. Both classes will be held at Ivy Hall Events located at 1127 S St Mary’s St, San Antonio, TX 78210.
tpr.org
Democrat Vicente Gonzalez defeats GOP's Mayra Flores to win South Texas' competitive District 34
Democrat Vincente Gonzalez has been elected to represent Texas 34th congressional district after receiving 10,000 more votes than incumbent Mayra Flores. Early on, Gonzalez appeared to declare victory after results showed he was in the lead. “They spent over $7 million against us, over $7 million in a Rio Grande Valley election, spewing lies and hate and misinformation, but we defeated them,” Gonzalez told a crowd of his supporters at Mi Pueblito restaurant in Brownsville.
news4sanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
tpr.org
San Antonio law enforcement, FBI investigate explosion underneath statue next to TPR's headquarters
San Antonio and federal investigators continued on Monday to investigate the cause of an apparent explosion underneath a silver sculpture of Vladimir Lenin and Mao Tse Tung next to the San Pedro Creek Culture Park. “This morning we responded to some distress calls from concerned patrons, neighbors from some smoke...
Records Shed Light on Abbott’s Secretive Border Wall Boondoggle
As Texas’ construction plans ramp up, records show the state has spent at least $220,000 on rural properties in Cameron and Val Verde Counties. So far, the realization of those plans—not counting some stretches of razor wire-topped chain link fence, stacked shipping containers, and concrete highway barriers—has been limited to a remote parcel of public land in rural and flood-prone Starr County owned by the Texas General Land Office, where contractors recently completed just under two miles of 30-foot-tall steel bollard fencing.
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio apartment at Medical Center
How much does upscale convenience cost?
Fraudsters fake Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages job offers
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — There are plenty of job openings plus many people are looking for seasonal holiday positions now. Schemers know job seekers will do almost anything to land a job, but if a potential employer asks you for one item, do not move forward with your application.
San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry reportedly suspect in North Side hit-and-run collision
District 10 City Councilman was found lying in his backyard smelling of alcohol, according to a TV report.
fox7austin.com
Marijuana on the ballot for four Central Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - Marijuana is on the ballot again this year, this time in four Central Texas cities. Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen, and San Marcos residents will be voting on whether to eliminate enforcement of low-level marijuana offenses. Under current Texas law, only the use of "low THC, high cannabidiol...
WATCH: San Antonio's Vladimir Lenin statue vandalized by explosive
San Antonio arson investigators are looking into the incident.
The best internet providers in San Antonio
We evaluate ISPs based on local availability, speed, affordability, reliability, and customer service.
This Texas ZIP code has the fastest-growing renter population in the US
While the cost of rent has shot up in cities across the U.S. during recent years, the percentage of renters is still outpacing that of homeowners in many ZIP codes.
