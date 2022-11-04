ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

NW Missouri Representative leaving House appointed to state job

A northwest Missouri state representative leaving the House. due to term limits has landed a state job. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Representative Allen. Andrews, a Republican from Grant City, as the Security Director of the Missouri. Division of Employment. The division is part of the Missouri Department of. Labor...
Police pay is on the ballot in St. Joseph

St. Joseph voters decide a half-cent sales tax issue today,. put on the ballot by the city council to pay for police officer pay hikes. Co-chair J. L. Robertson with the Citizens for Our Police, Our. City Committee says the $5.5 million the tax is expected to raise annually will.
Voters make their voices heard now

A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state. representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean. Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an. opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
Marijuana is on the ballot today in Missouri

Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational. marijuana today, but opponents to the measure contend supporters are going. Deputy Treasurer John Payne with Legal Missouri 2022 claims. approving the Amendment Three will ease the burden on law enforcement. “The 20,000 or so arrests that happen every year for marijuana.
