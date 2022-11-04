Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Heatwaves could kill 90,000 Europeans per year by 2100: EEA
If nothing is done, heatwaves could lead to the deaths of 90,000 Europeans each year by the end of the century, the European Environment Agency said. "Without adaptation measures, and under a scenario of 3 degrees Celsius global warming by 2100, 90,000 Europeans could die from extreme heat annually," it said.
Phys.org
COP27: How responsible are rich countries for global warming?
The United Nation's 27th annual climate summit, COP27, opened on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The event, which should pressure governments into ramping up their decarbonization pledges, will be the first to put the issue of financial compensation for damages suffered by developing countries at the top of the agenda. What is at stake and who are the movers and shakers of climate finance?
Phys.org
COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
Fossil fuels have provided a crucial source of energy over the past 200 years. But they also account for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, enable massive environmental destruction and support many brutal regimes. The United Nations climate change conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP27), begins...
Russian Enemies of Kremlin Meet to Plot Violent ‘Elimination’ of Putin
Anti-Russia activists and former Russian lawmakers opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin have been gathering in Poland in recent days to discuss what removing Putin from power would look like nearly nine months into his war in Ukraine. Some of the scenarios the anti-Russia group discussed include Russians staging a...
Phys.org
COP27: Three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm that climate change has caused in the most vulnerable parts of the world is finally on the agenda for discussion at a global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing states.
Phys.org
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it's hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year's Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit...
Phys.org
A Canadian senator aims to end the widespread financial backing of fossil fuels
The United Nations climate change conference, COP27, has begun in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. In the lead-up to the conference, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report revealed "a litany of broken climate promises" by governments and corporations. "It is a file of shame,...
Phys.org
COP27: Five things to expect from this year's UN climate summit
The world's leaders are gathering for another global climate meeting, this time in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Expect a bustle of promises and pacts from countries and companies. Expect pressure on states to support people who are most and permanently affected by climate change. Don't expect much more, but equally don't lay the blame solely on the United Nations.
Phys.org
Zimbabwe launches first nano-satellite
Zimbabwe on Monday announced the launch of its first nano-satellite into space in a bid to help collect data to monitor disasters, boost agriculture and enhance mineral mapping. A rocket carrying the tiny satellite, dubbed ZIMSAT-1, successfully launched from Virginia in the United States alongside Uganda's first satellite as part...
Gore announces fossil fuel emissions inventory at UN summit
A detailed inventory of the top known sources of greenhouse gas emitters launched by former U_S_ Vice President Al Gore at the U_N_ climate summit in Egypt on Wednesday found that the top 14 individual polluters are all gas and oil fields and their associated facilities, despite their emissions being "significantly underreported."
Inflation strikes disrupt trains, flights in Greece, Belgium
Workers have walked off the job in Greece and Belgium during nationwide strikes against increasing consumer prices, disrupting transportation, forcing flight cancellations and shutting down public services in the latest European protests over the rising cost of living
Phys.org
Should maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa store or sell their grain?
Many maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa sell their crop at harvest, often because they need funds to pay expenses. Development agencies often support or sponsor harvest-time loans that encourage farmers to store some of their grain for later sale, on an assumption that its market value will increase in months to come. But that's not a sure bet, as a new University of Illinois study reveals. The work is published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics.
Phys.org
Damage in 5.7-magnitude quake off Italy's Adriatic coast
A moderate earthquake shook Italy's northeastern coast early Wednesday, causing some cracks in buildings and prompting at least one health clinic to evacuate. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Premier Giorgia Meloni was in constant contact with Italy's civil protection agency monitoring the situation, her office said in a...
Phys.org
Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources
Are eight billion humans too many for planet Earth? As we reach this milestone on November 15, most experts say the bigger problem is the overconsumption of resources by the wealthiest residents. "Eight billion people, it is a momentous milestone for humanity," said United Nations Population Fund chief Natalia Kanem,...
Phys.org
Rewire financial system to aid climate-hit nations: UN chief
The world needs to rethink the international financial system to provide debt relief to countries battered by devastating and costly climate impacts like Pakistan, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Monday. The catastrophic flooding that put a third of Pakistan under water this year displaced millions of people, swamped swathes of...
Phys.org
Survey finds US researchers most concerned about fighting misinformation and tackling increased online abuse
Elsevier released the results of a global survey, conducted jointly with Economist Impact, showing that U.S. researchers surveyed believe the public's understanding of the scientific research process actually deteriorated during the pandemic despite increased public scrutiny on research findings. Surveyed researchers also expressed significant concerns about online abuse that they are experiencing as well as a surge in the release of misinformation.
Comments / 0