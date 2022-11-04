Read full article on original website
Man convicted in 2018 New Year's Eve shootout found guilty in another county
DAWSON COUNTY, Neb. — A man spending decades in prison for a 2018 shoot-out in Howard County has been found guilty on charges in another county. According to our news partners at KRVN, Luke Lefever, 32, was found guilty in Dawson County District Court of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, felony theft, operating a vehicle to avoid arrest, and unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.
Accused murderer found guilty of threatening corrections officer
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — An accused murderer has been convicted of threatening a corrections officer. A Hall County jury found Donald Anthony, 35, guilty Monday of terroristic threats. Authorities say Anthony told a Hall County corrections officer he would call members of the Latin Kings gang to come and...
Troopers find nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills in traffic stop
KEARNEY, Neb. — A North Dakota woman was arrested after NSP troopers found nearly 1,000 suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 80. At approximately 9:05 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was parked on the shoulder of I-80 near Gibbon. During the traffic stop, the trooper observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle.
Roger Steele re-elected as Grand Island's mayor
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — According to the unofficial results, Mayor Roger Steele was re-elected by Grand Island voters to be the mayor for four more years. Steele was going against Doug Brown, former operation security manager at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. Brown also has a military background. In...
Kearney veterans parade canceled
KEARNEY, Neb. — The 2022 Kearney Veterans Parade has been canceled. It was supposed to happen this Saturday. But organizer Kim Deyo said Monday, because of the forecasted cold temperatures, they had to think of the safety of those involved.
Mental Health Awareness: International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — Next weekend, the Central Nebraska LOSS team is holding a special event recognizing Survivors of Suicide loss. To discuss the event, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, board member of for the LOSS Team and UNK Psychology Professor Krista Fritson joined us live to talk about the event.
Pet Doc: Addie Osteosarcoma Update
KEARNEY, Neb. — Addie was diagnosed with a pretty debilitating disease, osteosarcoma, which is a tumor of the bone. “We went forward, did an amputation to get rid of that cancer,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. "90% of the time, there is what is called micro metastasis, which means that the cancer has more than likely spread."
Voter complaints: If you see something, say something
KEARNEY, Neb. — As you cast your vote on Tuesday, the Secretary of State wants to hear from you if you see something amiss. This year, like year’s prior, voters are able to submit complaints or suggestions about their voting experience. Secretary of State Bob Evnen said at...
Hy-Vee to host free breakfast, additional events for veterans on Veterans Day
KEARNEY, Neb. — In honor of Veterans Day on Friday, Hy-Vee stores across the country are showing their appreciation for veterans and active-duty military personnel and will host a free buffet-style breakfast for all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Veterans Day from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. Additionally,...
Election Day: What you need to know
KEARNEY, Neb. — Election Day is upon us, and as voters make their way to the polls, here are some reminders:. Know your polling location. Buffalo County Election Commissioner Lisa Poff said polling places have changed, so double check you’re going to the right place. a full list can be found on their website.
