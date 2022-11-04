KEARNEY, Neb. — Addie was diagnosed with a pretty debilitating disease, osteosarcoma, which is a tumor of the bone. “We went forward, did an amputation to get rid of that cancer,” said Dr. Brandon Beebout of the Hilltop Pet Clinic. "90% of the time, there is what is called micro metastasis, which means that the cancer has more than likely spread."

KEARNEY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO