SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo leaders are working on the city's first Strategic Plan to Prevent and Address Homelessness, and they want to hear from the community.

An online survey is taking place now through November 18.

"Issues related to homelessness are complex and require a whole community approach to see positive change. We are seeking engagement and input from the SLO community to develop an action-oriented plan," said Kelsey Nocket, the City Community Development Department's Homelessness Response Manager, in a press release.

San Luis Obispo's Homelessness Response Team will use the feedback in the survey as it comes up with the plan.

The city says the plan is designed to work with the Countywide Strategic Plan for Homelessness Assistance.

The Homelessness Response Team says the city doesn't receive direct funding from San Luis Obispo County or California, so the plan will focus on how the city can better connect people to countywide services. The city also plans to advocate for better programs to help people.

The city says there are several opportunities to help people experiencing homelessness, but they can't all be done simultaneously, so community members who take the survey should prioritize resources that they believe will have the greatest impact.

To take the survey, click here .

To learn more about the Homelessness Response Strategic Plan, click here .

The post Feedback sought for San Luis Obispo’s Homelessness Strategic Plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .