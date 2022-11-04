ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Feedback sought for San Luis Obispo’s Homelessness Strategic Plan

By Lindsay Zuchelli
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xbex4_0iywi5Pr00

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo leaders are working on the city's first Strategic Plan to Prevent and Address Homelessness, and they want to hear from the community.

An online survey is taking place now through November 18.

"Issues related to homelessness are complex and require a whole community approach to see positive change. We are seeking engagement and input from the SLO community to develop an action-oriented plan," said Kelsey Nocket, the City Community Development Department's Homelessness Response Manager, in a press release.

San Luis Obispo's Homelessness Response Team will use the feedback in the survey as it comes up with the plan.

The city says the plan is designed to work with the Countywide Strategic Plan for Homelessness Assistance.

The Homelessness Response Team says the city doesn't receive direct funding from San Luis Obispo County or California, so the plan will focus on how the city can better connect people to countywide services. The city also plans to advocate for better programs to help people.

The city says there are several opportunities to help people experiencing homelessness, but they can't all be done simultaneously, so community members who take the survey should prioritize resources that they believe will have the greatest impact.

To take the survey, click here .

To learn more about the Homelessness Response Strategic Plan, click here .

The post Feedback sought for San Luis Obispo’s Homelessness Strategic Plan appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calcoastnews.com

Morro Bay’s mayor accused of conflict of interest over donation

Amid negotiations over a controversial project, Morro Bay Mayor John Headding garnered a $2,000 donation from one of the parties, an action that prompted critics to accuse the mayor of having a conflict of interest. Incumbent Mayor Headding is facing one challenger, Carla Wixom, the owner of Carla’s Country Kitchen....
MORRO BAY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Three new businesses open in Atascadero

Candles, Mexican food, Peruvian coffee the latest business additions to Atascadero. – Three new businesses have recently opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast, and lunch. Millennium Essence gift...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Man killed in crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County

One man was killed after he drove a minivan drove off of Highway 101 near Buellton Tuesday morning. Shortly before 6:20 a.m., the minivan went off southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 154 and plunged into a creek, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. Emergency personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene of the crash. The victim is described as an older man.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
slohsexpressions.com

What’s behind San Luis Obispo’s Lack of Diversity?

SLO County is different. Graphic courtesy of freshman reporter Aidan Field. San Luis Obispo High School prides itself on accepting people of many different backgrounds. However, this is often undermined by the fact that San Luis Obispo has much less diversity in comparison to the state. This lack of diversity in SLO affects students and teachers alike. It also impacts the education that students receive.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy