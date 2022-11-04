Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
ISP Makes Arrests After Threats Made At Pana High School
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 4 has arrested two juveniles for threats of violence at Pana High School. On Wednesday, November 2, 2022, ISP DCI Zone 4 responded to Pana High School after school officials were notified of a threatening message in a bathroom stall. On Thursday, November 3, 2022, a second threatening message was found in a bathroom stall. The second message was separate from the threat found the previous day.
southernillinoisnow.com
Flora resident refuses hospital treatment following multiple rollover crash
A 23-year-old Flora woman declined hospital treatment following a one vehicle crash on US50 west of Sullens Road in rural Iuka Monday night. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Kenna Williams of Buckeye Road was traveling westbound when she failed to navigate a curve, ran partially off the north side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, crossed both lanes of traffic, left the road again, and overturned several times. Her vehicle eventually came to a stop after hitting a tree.
Herald & Review
UPDATE: Use of police deadly force justified in Decatur man's death
DECATUR — The Macon County State’s Attorney has ruled that use of deadly force was justified by Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputy who shot to death an armed suspect who had opened fire on them first. Scott Rueter announced the results Monday...
wish989.com
Tate’s Final Pre-trial Hearing on Clinton County Charges Set for Monday
CARLYLE – Ray Tate, the 42-year-old man convicted of murdering Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley last year, is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing Monday in Clinton County Court on a case charging him with 30 felony charges stemming from events following the crime spree that started after Deputy Riley was shot to death on Interstate 64.
Effingham Radio
Mason Woman Found Deceased Following Welfare Check
On November 7, 2022 at approximately 2:00 am the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department responded to a welfare check at 654 N. Cedar St. in Mason, Illinois. Family members advised officers they had not seen this individual for several days. Upon arrival the deputies found the resident deceased in the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Update One: Centralia Police investigating Sunday night shooting that sends woman to hospital for treatment
Centralia Police say nine shots were fired in an apparent drive-by shooting at a home in the 500 block of South Maple Street Sunday night where a 55-year-old female resident was shot. Lieutenant Steve Whritenour says the victim received a gunshot wound to her upper back near her shoulder. She...
Herald & Review
Decatur man mail orders drugs from 'dark web', police say
DECATUR — A man who is quoted as telling police he shopped for illegal drugs online using the “dark web” was arrested after a package of methamphetamine was delivered to his Decatur home through the mail. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the package...
Herald & Review
Man with gunshot wound won't talk, Decatur police report
DECATUR — A man who showed up with a gunshot wound at Decatur Memorial Hospital did not want to talk about it, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched just after 12 a.m. Saturday to interview the 29-year-old man at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 5th, 2022
A 30-year-old rural Odin woman has been returned to the Marion County Jail after being arrested in Clinton County on an outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for making a false alarm. Lacie Linder of Choteau Avenue is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond. 58-year-old Wally West...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Salem juvenile girls airlifted from scene of side-by-side crash
Two Salem juvenile girls were airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Hospital in St. Louis for treatment after the side-by-side they were operating went out of control and crashed in the 2500 block of Farthing Road in rural Odin early Sunday afternoon. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the two told first...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman escapes serious injury in Green Street Road crash
A 20-year-old Salem woman was found with only minor injuries at her home following an early Monday morning crash on Green Street Road just north of Lake Shore Drive southwest of Salem. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department received a third-party call of a smashed-up car overturned in the roadside ditch....
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Kellie R. Roberts of Vandalia for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Kellie posted $425 and was released. CRASHES. November 1, 2022. At 5:21 P.M. at 19374 N. US Highway 45 a vehicle driven by Madison...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man faces multiple charges following alleged home invasion with firearm
A 61-year-old Centralia man is being held in the Marion County Jail following his arrest for multiple offenses including home invasion with a firearm on Saturday. Centralia Police also arrested Roger Carter of North Beech for alleged aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with discharge of a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, armed violence, and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
Herald & Review
Decatur man breaks in, steals woman's underwear, police report
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment and stole belongings valued at $1,400, including all of her underwear. A sworn Decatur Police Department affidavit said the 22-year-old man also helped himself to every swimsuit the 26-year-old woman...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 3rd, 2022
Illinois State Police arrested 41-year-old Bobbie Haizlip of Woodland Drive in Salem for possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested a 21-year-old homeless Centralia man, Shane Miles, for possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice. He was also taken to the Marion County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 4th, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 51-year-old Salem man for a violation of the sex offender law. Bradley Gibson of North Jackson allegedly was within 500 feet of a park when he was taken into custody near Jackson Park on the northeast side of Salem on Thursday. A 20-year-old Salem man was...
wrul.com
Trial Date Set For Altamont Man Accused Of Shooting White County Woman
A trial date has been set for an Altamont man accused of attempted murder in Edwards County. Sean Adam Curtiss, 42 of Altamont is slated to stand trial December 6 for a shooting last August that left a White County woman seriously injured. Curtiss has been formally charged with attempted...
WAND TV
Mattoon woman arrested for attempted first degree murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- A 34-year-old Mattoon woman was arrested for attempted first degree murder. According to Mattoon Police, MaryJo C Perry was arrested on a Coles County warrant on November 1st at 2:36 p.m. in the 1500 block of Champaign Ave. Police report on October 21st at approximately 5:37 p.m....
vandaliaradio.com
More information on fire at apartment building on Friday in Vandalia
The Vandalia Fire Department on Friday afternoon battled a blaze at an apartment building. Vandalia Fire Chief Mark Meadows says that at 3:15 on Friday they were called to a structure fire at Jefferson and Sunset in Vandalia. Chief Meadows says they arrived to smoke coming from the roofline and that high winds on Friday afternoon made the situation more difficult. Chief Meadows says they were able to contain the fire to the upper level/attic. And, he says they were able to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring apartment building. Chief Meadows says they had 16 firefighters on the scene for 3 1/2 hours.
Mattoon woman charged with attempted murder
MATTOON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Mattoon woman has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder. According to the Mattoon Police Department, the situation began on October 21, when officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Champaign Avenue. The initial call was referencing an unresponsive individual. Officers arrested MaryJo C. Perry, 34, of Mattoon […]
