Grand Rapids, MI

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Results for every race in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There are a lot of races in Ottawa County during this years Midterm Election. Ottawa County voters will decide on four different county commission spots as well as two judges and a handful of school board races. Results will start coming in after the polls...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?

MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Dept. of Justice monitoring voting in 5 Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Justice is monitoring to make sure the rights of voters are protected in 5 Michigan cities today, including Grand Rapids. Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, says he believes this is the first time Grand Rapids is on the list of cities being monitored by the DOJ for voting rights laws compliance. The other Michigan cities include Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Southfield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Live Kent County election results

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
KENT COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon County election results

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
1077 WRKR

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1470 WFNT

Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral

A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
