Fillmore Complex in Ottawa County without power, not impacting Election Day operations
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex located in West Olive is currently without power. In a release from Ottawa County, officials say the Sheriff's headquarters, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices are all impacted by the outage. Officials are emphasizing to voters this does not affect...
Governor’s race, ballot proposals drive Muskegon County voters to polls
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Describing the election process as busy from the start, Muskegon County’s election coordinator Lori Hayes said county-wide turnout for the 2022 gubernatorial election has been strong in-person, with more absentee ballots being returned than the 2020 election. “We had over 20,000 absentee ballots. And...
Results for every race in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — There are a lot of races in Ottawa County during this years Midterm Election. Ottawa County voters will decide on four different county commission spots as well as two judges and a handful of school board races. Results will start coming in after the polls...
Will your vote count if you use Sharpie on your ballot?
MICHIGAN, USA — Election Day is finally here, and many are wondering if their ballots will be counted depending on what writing utensils they use to fill it out. Some polling places in West Michigan are providing Sharpies for voters to mark their ballots, leading to some concerns if their ballot will be tossed if the pen bleeds through.
Election Day Freebies: Deals You Can Grab With your ‘I Voted’ Sticker in West Michigan on November 8th
I want to find the only person in West Michigan who isn't aware that the midterm elections are this Tuesday, November 8th. Between billboards, yard signs, and ads galore, you probably already have a strong opinion on who or what you plan to vote for. And while the midterm elections...
Officials: High in-person voter turnout expected in Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Election officials in Ottawa County have been preparing for the midterm election for months. Justin Roebuck, the Ottawa County clerk, says only about 60,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters this time. That’s around 40,000 less than the presidential election in 2020, which means a large in-person turnout is expected Tuesday.
‘Michigan has to be the next one’: Driver’s License for All campaign continues
Movimiento Cosecha and others hope Michigan becomes the next state to reinstate driver’s licenses for its undocumented immigrants.
Election Results: Kent County Commissioner races
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County voters are deciding between the 21 county commissioners up for election. Along with major statewide races, Michiganders will choose between the 21 county commissioners in Kent County who are up for election. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8...
Dept. of Justice monitoring voting in 5 Michigan cities, including Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Justice is monitoring to make sure the rights of voters are protected in 5 Michigan cities today, including Grand Rapids. Mark Totten, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, says he believes this is the first time Grand Rapids is on the list of cities being monitored by the DOJ for voting rights laws compliance. The other Michigan cities include Detroit, Flint, Pontiac and Southfield.
Voting Accessibility: why residents say language services, absentee ballots, and more make all the difference
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For Patrick Parkes, who was born with cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, getting around looks different than it does for most people. Voting also looks a little different for Parkes. He says electronic voting systems have helped to ensure that his voice is heard,...
Live Kent County election results
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — From commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, and mayors to school board seats, voters in Kent County will vote for a variety of municipal offices on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For Kent County Commissioner results, click here.
Muskegon County election results
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Find results for all of the races in Muskegon County. Live election results for all contested seats for commissioners, trustees, councilmembers, mayors, school boards and more. Results will start to come in after the polls close at 8 p.m. For more election results, click here.
Looking to avoid long lines on Election Day? Here's how you can still vote absentee
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Millions of people will be headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in this year's midterm elections. If you want to avoid the long lines, there’s still a way to do that. You have until Monday, Nov. 7 to get an absentee ballot. You must go to your local clerk’s office and request one in person.
What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?
I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Controversial Jamestown Twp. library funding millage expected to fail again
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A controversial ballot measure in Jamestown Charter Township is expected to fail for the second time, votes are showing. The Patmos Library was vying for nearly 80% of their funds on the Nov. 8 ballot for maintenance, operation and repair of the building. Four of...
Grand Rapids Man Races RC Car On The Road – Video Goes Viral
A Grand Rapids, Michigan man has gone TikTok viral while driving an RC car on the road. If you don't know what an RC car is - I did not either (until now). An RC car is a radio-controlled car. According to the internet, RC cars are miniature model cars, vans, buses, or buggies that can be controlled from a distance using a specialized transmitter or remote.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Dixon, Gibbs make last-minute West Michigan votes
The Tudor Dixon Bus Tour continued Saturday with freedom rallies in Zeeland, Jackson and Waterford Township.
Election Day preparations underway in Ottawa County
Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck says election workers are prepared for voters to come to the polls Tuesday. He also discussed what you should know before voting.
