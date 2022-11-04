ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp

By Ricardo Tovar
 4 days ago
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp.

The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California.

The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 17515 Orchard Lane, Salinas, CA 93907.

Monterey, CA
Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

