ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Rocks The Dragon With Ryukyu
It's all hands on deck for both My Hero Academia's sixth season in the Shonen's anime adaptation as well as the Final Arc, as the professional heroes that populate Hero Society are lending a major assist to the young crime fighters that make up UA Academy's student body. One such hero has a Qurik which allows her to transform into a dragon, with Ryukyu not getting as much screen time as Endeavor, Hawks, or Mirko, but cosplayers clearly see something in the mentor to Uravity and Froppy.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Gets Mikasa Ready for Her Wedding
Attack on Titan will be coming back very soon to round out the final slate of episodes for the series overall, and one awesome cosplay has given Mikasa Ackerman the happy ending she deserves by getting her ready for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the anime bhas been running for the last couple of years as fans have seen all kinds of twists and turns in the form of who actually is the "real" threat to the rest of the world. Caught in the middle of all of this is Mikasa, as she tries her best to really figure out why Eren is doing what he's doing in the finale.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Engadget
Netflix confirms a Stranger Things VR game is coming in 'late 2023'
Netflix and developer Tender Claws are releasing a Stranger Things VR game set to arrive in Winter 2023 on major VR platforms, the companies announced at Stranger Things Day 2022. The game will let you play as the fearsome Season 4 villain Vecna, with the goal to "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins," according to the press release.
What Time Does God of War Ragnarök Release?
God of War Ragnarök is launching on Nov. 9, but eager players will want to know the exact time the game goes live.
Thanksgiving Is Coming: What Are You Grateful for This TV Season?
Loosen the belt a few notches and make room in the fridge for leftovers: Thanksgiving is almost upon us. Every November at TVLine, we ask you to send us the year’s TV-related goodies for which you’re most grateful. And though 2022 brought its share of unexpected heartbreak to the small screen, from shocking cast exits to The CW’s uncertain future, we still want to know about the TV events that made you smile during the past 11 months. Here’s how to submit: With the subject line “Thankful,” send an email to feedback@tvline.com (or use our Contact Us page) to share your 2022...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Fight Forever Will Reportedly Be Added To Xbox Game Pass On Day 1
A new report suggests that fans may be able to play the upcoming AEW Fight Forever game on Xbox Game Pass. The first AEW console game will be available on Game Pass the day it releases, and game journalist Mike Straw has seemingly confirmed the news. For those unaware, Xbox...
Monster Hunter mobile game is now under development
A Monster Hunter game for mobile games is now under development, with Capcom collaborating with TiMi Studio Group. On their official Twitter account, TiMi announced that they are currently working on a new game from the loved series. They further expounded on this partnership on the TiMi Studio website. They mentioned that the game “will […] The post Monster Hunter mobile game is now under development appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ComicBook
League of Legends Producer Teases Update on Solo Ranked Mode
The executive producer of League of Legends at Riot Games has teased that more information might soon be coming in relation to the game's Solo Ranked mode. Earlier this year, Riot indicated that it was entertaining the idea of introducing a new Ranked mode that would only be playable for solo players. Since this announcement, Riot has remained quiet about the mode and whether or not it would actually end up coming to the game. Luckily, it sounds like we should hear something more definitive on the topic soon enough.
Catch Tera Eevee in the first Tera Raids in Scarlet and Violet
Trainers can get themselves an early Tera Eevee in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet just shortly after the launch date. After all, the first-ever Tera Raid Battles in Pokemon Scarlet Violet will be against Tera Eevee. But you’re not just having the opportunity to fight against one type-augmented Eevee, you’re actually getting the opportunity to get any of your preferred Tera Type, as Eevees of all Tera Types will have equal chances of appearing. From Thursday, November 24, to Sunday, November 27, 2022, players will be able to take part in Tera Raid Battles. During this time period, players Eevee will show up much more frequently.
ComicBook
Golden Kamuy Delayed Indefinitely After Staff Member's Passing
Golden Kamuy has been one of the many franchises hitting with new episodes this Fall, but unfortunately due to a major member of the staff passing away the fourth season of the series will be delaying its next several episodes for the foreseeable future. With Satoru Noda's original manga run of the series coming to an end earlier this year, fans were very excited to see the fourth season of the anime continuing Sugimoto and Asirpa's hunt for gold. The first few episodes of the new season have been as big of a hit as expected, but now those behind the season have suffered a terrible loss.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: The First 17 Minutes of Gameplay (4K)
God of War Ragnarok is here! Check out the gripping opening moment of the brand new adventure. Captured in Favor Resolution mode on PS5. Join Kratos and Atreus on a mythic journey for answers before Ragnarök arrives. Together, father and son must put everything on the line as they journey to each of the Nine Realms in God of War Ragnarök, the brutal and epic sequel in the action franchise.
Here's how to co-stream the PC Gaming Show: 2023 Preview
Dozens of 2023 trailers and gameplay footage in a first look at the next year on PC.
msn.com
Henry Cavill gives ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘sad’ interview days before The Witcher exit
Days before his exit from The Witcher was announced, Henry Cavill gave an interview that fans believe foreshadowed the news. Last week, the British actor announced that he would be leaving the Netflix fantasy series after its next season. His role of Geralt of Rivia will be taken over by Liam Hemsworth.
Polygon
Ubisoft cancels Prince of Persia Remake pre-orders, but not the game
While Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is totally, definitely not canceled, Ubisoft says, the publisher is nonetheless refunding those who may have pre-ordered the game after its premature September 2020 announcement. That comes from an FAQ, posted Monday, in response to “a lot of questions from our...
ComicBook
The Witcher 4 Update Leaves Fans Confused
A new update pertaining to the next Witcher game has left some fans confused. Last month, CD Projekt Red announced it's developing a new "saga" of Witcher games, with the first game in this saga -- tentatively dubbed The Witcher 4 by fans -- well into development. The expectation for this saga was that Jason Slama, the current director of the series, was going to be the director, however, Sebastian Kalemba -- the animation director of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- has announced via Twitter that he will be directing the new saga.
10 games like Candy Crush you should download and play right now
Test your reflexes, occupy your brain, and whittle away your time with the best games like Candy Crush Saga
Gizmodo
Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Created a VR Headset That Kills You If You Die in the Game
It’s an old trope in a lot of dumb sci-fi movies that involve virtual reality: you die in the game, you die in real life. In said movies, characters get trapped in a video game and must play for their lives. If their avatar perishes, so do they. Well,...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Launch Stream Promo
The launch of God of War Ragnarok is finally here. With God of War being one of the greatest video games of all time, it’s no wonder we can’t wait to carry on this epic father and son journey in the new sequel. In anticipation of its release on November 9th, IGN will jump right into the GoW Ragnarok gameplay, get an inside scoop on the game’s creation and hear more insights from some of the brilliant creative leads behind the sequel.
