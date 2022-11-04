Read full article on original website
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth wants to keep tourists coming to the Stockyards by limiting multifamily developments
Fort Worth’s Stockyards is the top tourist destination in the Metroplex. Drawn by the cobblestone streets, Western retail stores and cattle drives, about 3 million tourists from around the world flock to the historic district annually, bringing with them millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. To encourage that,...
Decision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot
Denton County residents will head to the polls Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the General Election midterms, and there’s more than the usual state and county races on the ballot. Propositions. One of the most impactful ballot items for Denton County residents is the county’s $650...
Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval
Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Denton County is Lighting it Green for veterans
Denton County announced Monday that it is joining other entities across the country to launch Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of U.S. Military veterans and their families. As part of the initiative, Denton County is illuminating its buildings green Monday...
Denton County voters overwhelmingly approve TRIP-22 roads bond package
A $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways throughout Denton County has been approved by voters, according to unofficial election results from the Denton County Elections Office. Voters overwhelmingly supported the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond by a vote of 75.2% for,...
Denton County Friends of the Family receives $10k grant
Denton County Friends of the Family — a local nonprofit that serves people impacted by rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence — announced Friday that it has received a $10,000 grant through the Texas Bar Foundation. The grant supports Friends of the Family’s efforts to create, recruit and...
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
fortworthreport.org
Facing criticism of endorsements, Mercy Culture expands role in Tarrant County politics beyond Sunday services
Since its 2019 launch, leaders of Mercy Culture Church in northeast Fort Worth have not shied away from the political spotlight. A church elder ran unsuccessfully for mayor last year, and another leader is running to represent parts of Fort Worth, Arlington and Haslet in the Texas legislature. Now, amid...
Around Argyle — November 2022
There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
dmagazine.com
These Are Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top Wealth Managers for 2022
We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 6, 2022). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 54 that applied, 40 firms and teams were selected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday
Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
dmagazine.com
Jury Awards $21 Million to a Man in Vegetative State After Surgery at Baylor University Medical Center
A Dallas County jury has just awarded the family of Carlos Rojas $21 million after he was left in a vegetative state following his leg surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in 2017. Rojas’ mother, Wilda Jennifer Rojas Graterol, filed the suit in 2021 against a registered nurse anesthetist, a...
Jared Julian named Top 100 — 2022 DFW Super Lawyers
Jared Julian, The Julian Firm founder and president, has been named Top 100— 2022 DFW Super Lawyers. Recognized for his exemplary professionalism and outstanding service to his clients, Mr. Julian has earned designation from his peers as being among the top 5% of attorneys in his region. Learn more...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas accounting firm ranked one of the best companies to work for in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you think of Dallas you think of it as a sports town, food central, and so many things to do, but it also serves as a hub for some of the top businesses in the state and country. One local Uptown Dallas business is celebrating...
Early voting results
Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office. According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters. Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Spends Millions on Homelessness; Gets No Results
The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions spends about $12 million a year, yet the City’s vagrancy problem worsens, with numbers rising and the city trying to find ways to clean up accumulating debris. Where is this money going, and is it being wasted?. One of the largest expenses within...
Weir: Andy Eads running for reelection as Denton County Judge
With early voting already in progress, and Election Day coming up this Tuesday, November 8th, candidates have been busy meeting with their constituents in person, by email, or on various social media platforms. Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who is running for his second term, came over for an interview to talk about issues facing the county going forward, and why he believes voters should approve the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program (TRIP) bond election that is on the ballot this year. Judge Eads’ bio (below) was taken from www.andyeads.com.
WFAA
Rules about alcohol consumption could change for popular Fort Worth nightlife area
The Fort Worth city council scheduled to vote Tuesday on an ordinance against open containers. Violators could face up to a $500 fine.
United Way of Denton County seeking volunteers for free tax prep program
United Way of Denton County is in search of volunteers to help provide free tax preparation for local families. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, created by the IRS and implemented locally by United Way of Denton County since 2008, helps thousands of hard-working households file their federal income taxes accurately, on time, and for free, according to a UWDC news release. United Way of Denton County needs approximately 100 volunteers who can commit at least three hours per week, from late January to mid-April to prepare returns for families who earn up to $60,000. No prior experience is required as training and IRS certification are provided.
