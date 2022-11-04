ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Double Oak, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton decriminalizes low-level marijuana offenses with voter approval

Denton voters approved an ordinance in Tuesday’s election to decriminalize misdemeanor marijuana offenses. According to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office, more than 70% of 34,227 early votes were for the ordinance. Ballots cast on Election Day are still being counted and will be released later Tuesday night. This story will be updated when more results are released.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle — November 2022

There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
ARGYLE, TX
dmagazine.com

These Are Dallas-Fort Worth’s Top Wealth Managers for 2022

We asked every wealth management firm and team in the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Financial Planning Association, Chartered Financial Analyst Institute, and the Investments and Wealth Institute to tell us about their practices. The final list was selected based on these criteria: top firms or teams must have total assets under management for individual clients of at least $100 million; average assets under management per client of at least $1 million; a 95 percent client-retention rate over the last two years; and no current disciplinary actions. Additionally, all firms (or teams, should the team apply as an entity separate from its parent company) must have been in existence for at least five years as of the application deadline (June 6, 2022). They must also hold themselves out as fiduciaries for their clients and provide them with a written disclosure. A panel of esteemed local wealth managers reviewed the final list. All numbers are current as of the application deadline. Out of the 54 that applied, 40 firms and teams were selected.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Councilmember Recall, Marijuana Enforcement Considered in Denton Tuesday

Voters in the city of Denton are considering two propositions on the ballot for Election Day. The special elections ask residents first to consider whether to recall City Councilwoman Alison Maguire and then to decide if the city should eliminate low-level marijuana enforcement. The vote on recalling Maguire will be...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Early voting results

Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office. According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters. Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Spends Millions on Homelessness; Gets No Results

The Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions spends about $12 million a year, yet the City’s vagrancy problem worsens, with numbers rising and the city trying to find ways to clean up accumulating debris. Where is this money going, and is it being wasted?. One of the largest expenses within...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Weir: Andy Eads running for reelection as Denton County Judge

With early voting already in progress, and Election Day coming up this Tuesday, November 8th, candidates have been busy meeting with their constituents in person, by email, or on various social media platforms. Denton County Judge Andy Eads, who is running for his second term, came over for an interview to talk about issues facing the county going forward, and why he believes voters should approve the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program (TRIP) bond election that is on the ballot this year. Judge Eads’ bio (below) was taken from www.andyeads.com.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

United Way of Denton County seeking volunteers for free tax prep program

United Way of Denton County is in search of volunteers to help provide free tax preparation for local families. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, created by the IRS and implemented locally by United Way of Denton County since 2008, helps thousands of hard-working households file their federal income taxes accurately, on time, and for free, according to a UWDC news release. United Way of Denton County needs approximately 100 volunteers who can commit at least three hours per week, from late January to mid-April to prepare returns for families who earn up to $60,000. No prior experience is required as training and IRS certification are provided.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

