Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Heatwaves could kill 90,000 Europeans per year by 2100: EEA
If nothing is done, heatwaves could lead to the deaths of 90,000 Europeans each year by the end of the century, the European Environment Agency said. "Without adaptation measures, and under a scenario of 3 degrees Celsius global warming by 2100, 90,000 Europeans could die from extreme heat annually," it said.
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Phys.org
A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch
As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it's hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year's Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit...
Phys.org
Scientists reveal an unexpected gene in transparent worms
In new research published in Nature Communications, Emily Spaulding, Ph.D. and Dustin Updike, Ph.D. reveal the homolog of a well-known human protein, Nucleolin, in the tiny, transparent roundworm, C. elegans. Nucleolin is linked to human neurodegenerative disease and cancer. But the new finding challenges recent theories of the role structures...
Phys.org
A review of research achievements related to the study of extreme heat waves
The summer of 2022 brought extreme heat over most of the Eurasian continent and North America. This abnormal warming led to extraordinarily long-lasting extreme heat waves, especially in Europe and China. Because of this extreme heat, a research team has undertaken a review of the recent achievements in the study of heat waves.
Phys.org
Climate change to impact mountains on a global scale
Under the threat of climate change, mountain landscapes all over the world have the risk of becoming more hazardous to communities surrounding them, while their accelerated evolution may bring further environmental risks to surrounding areas. This is according to a scientist from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South...
Phys.org
'Teaching our children from books, not the sea': How climate change is eroding human rights in Vanuatu
There's a lot at stake over the next fortnight as nations gather at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. But the stakes are perhaps highest for the Pacific islands and their people. A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year said global warming above 1.5℃ would be...
Phys.org
Genetic analysis of Neolithic people from Mesopotamia shows blend of demographics
A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Turkey, working with one colleague from Austria and two from Sweden, has found evidence via genetic analysis of a blend of demographics in Neolithic people living in the Upper Tigris portion of Mesopotamia. In their paper published in the journal Science Advances, the group describes how they extracted tissue samples from the remains of people buried in Çayönü Tepesi from the period 8500–7500 BCE.
Phys.org
COP27: Three reasons rich countries can no longer ignore calls to pay developing world for climate havoc
Payments from high-emitting countries to mitigate the harm that climate change has caused in the most vulnerable parts of the world is finally on the agenda for discussion at a global climate change summit, more than 30 years after the idea was first articulated by delegates from small island developing states.
Phys.org
Should maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa store or sell their grain?
Many maize farmers in sub-Saharan Africa sell their crop at harvest, often because they need funds to pay expenses. Development agencies often support or sponsor harvest-time loans that encourage farmers to store some of their grain for later sale, on an assumption that its market value will increase in months to come. But that's not a sure bet, as a new University of Illinois study reveals. The work is published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics.
Phys.org
COP27: Which countries will push to end fossil fuel production? And which won't?
Fossil fuels have provided a crucial source of energy over the past 200 years. But they also account for 75 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, enable massive environmental destruction and support many brutal regimes. The United Nations climate change conference, known as the Conference of the Parties (COP27), begins...
Phys.org
Stem cells used to generate mini brains of the last male Sumatran rhino
Researchers generated induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and cerebral organoids from the last male Malaysian Sumatran rhino, according to a study published in the journal iScience on October 20. As noted by the authors, the organoids could contribute to knowledge about the evolutionary progression of brain development in mammals and may help to unravel the ancient history of the rhinoceros family.
Phys.org
World's largest companies are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, study finds
The majority of the 500 largest businesses in the world are neglecting their human rights responsibilities, new international research has found. An analysis of Fortune Global 500 companies operating across 33 countries and 21 industry sectors has shown very low levels of public disclosures, indicating a lack of corporate awareness, commitment and sensitivity towards human rights.
Phys.org
Zimbabwe launches first nano-satellite
Zimbabwe on Monday announced the launch of its first nano-satellite into space in a bid to help collect data to monitor disasters, boost agriculture and enhance mineral mapping. A rocket carrying the tiny satellite, dubbed ZIMSAT-1, successfully launched from Virginia in the United States alongside Uganda's first satellite as part...
Phys.org
Colonists nibble at Gran Chaco, South America's other big forest
Dwarfed by its more prestigious sibling, the Amazon, South America's second largest forest is a little-known victim of 25 years of gradual invasion by agriculture. The Gran Chaco indigenous forest that spans one million square kilometers (386,000 square miles) across Argentina, Paraguay and Bolivia is at the mercy of ravenous soybean and sunflower crops, as well as pasture land.
Phys.org
Q&A: Climate compensation for poorer countries must top agenda at COP27
The UNFCCC climate meeting COP27 is currently taking place in Egypt. With evidence growing that green house gas emissions are making extreme events occur more frequently, and with greater intensity, loss and damage has emerged as one of the most important topics at the meeting. Developing countries and civil society are mobilizing for compensation, and are demanding that polluters pay.
Comments / 0