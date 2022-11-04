Read full article on original website
Related
Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas
Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
News Talk 860 KSFA
The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming
The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
MarTeres Tea Room Celebrates One Year Anniversary In Lufkin, Texas
It has been a year since local favorite MarTeres reopened under new owner, Shan Mathis. In that year she has stayed true to her word to keep serving the same great food we came to expect from the local favorite. To celebrate, they are offering an 11% discount on meals...
COMING HOME: Whiskey Myers to headline music festival in East Texas
PALESTINE, Texas — East Texas country music band Whiskey Myers is coming home for a show in 2023. According to the band, they are set to headline their Wiggy Thump Festival on April 15, 2023, in Palestine. Other acts set to perform include Mark Chesnutt, Tanner Usrey and Sarah Hobbs.
KLTV
Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
East Texas Food Bank to distribute produce at several locations this week
(KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry is visiting different locations in our area this week. They are stopping in Frankston, Longview and Mount Pleasant. Anyone can receive fresh produce, and they are not required to bring ID or other items. 1 in 6 East Texans are affected by food insecurity. The food […]
New Family Shoe Store Coming To Nacogdoches, Texas
There has been a lot of shoe news out of Nacogdoches lately. A specialty shoe store for sneakerheads called Universoles just opened, and now a nationwide family shoe store chain has its sights set on the oldest town in Texas. The new place is called Shoe Sensation and has locations...
cspdailynews.com
Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
KTRE
Mount Vernon takes on Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week
MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round. The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night. Mount Vernon enters the...
Donate Your Left Over Pumpkins To This Zoo In Lufkin, Texas
Did you go all out this year for your fall decor? Perhaps you went so far as to buy a ton of pumpkins to put on your front step or in the house. If you didn't carve those pumpkins up, the Ellen Trout Zoo could use them. It's easy to donate your leftover pumpkins to them.
Lufkin ISD Bands Present Honor America Night on November 5
One of the most endearing East Texas Veterans Day traditions is the annual Honor America Night presented by the bands of the Lufkin Independent School District. This year's presentation will be held on Saturday, November 5 beginning at 7 p.m. The night is dedicated to the veterans as well as...
scttx.com
Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville
November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX
Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Lufkin, Texas Heart Touching Love Story Blossoms After 70 Years
This morning, I came across an email that touched my heart. It is the true-life story of a romance that has blossomed in Lufkin, Texas. An enchanting relationship that has been some 70 years in the making. Back to the 1940s. According to this narrative from Bell PR and Marketing,...
Sneakerheads Will Love This New Shoe Store In Nacogdoches, Texas
I recently went to the Domain in Austin and popped into Impossible Kicks. I was amazed that they had sneakers there that weren't available, discontinued, or just plain sold out everywhere else. If you want premium sneaks and don't want to drive all the way to the big city you...
therecordlive.com
Bears to collide with Kilgore on Friday
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears achieved a much needed win last week to secure a berth in the post season. This week the Bears open the playoffs and hope to have an extended run like they did last season. LCM took an early lead against the Huffman Falcons last Friday, and...
Halloween Costume Contestants Need Your Votes In Lufkin, Texas
The Naranjo Museum of Natural History Family Fright Night costume contest is now live. They closed the museum for a bit before their event and had a blast this past Friday, October 28, 2022. The costume contest from 6 pm - 9 pm was for children 13 years old and...
Holiday Ice Skating is Coming to Lufkin…Yes, This is Real Ice!
If you live in the Pineywoods, and you want to go ice skating on real frozen water, here are some of your options:. During the holiday season, head over to larger cities such as The Woodlands, College Station, or Marshall and take part in their annual ice skating venues. Travel...
Shop Local, Win $1,000 to Use at Lufkin and Nacogdoches Stores
The past 2+ years have been tough when it comes to running a business. The pandemic, the economy, the supply lines, and finding enough employees have all played a part. These issues have really come down hard on the smaller, local businesses in many communities. Every year, the words 'Shop...
News Talk 860 KSFA
Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT
News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://ksfa860.com
Comments / 1