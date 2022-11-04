Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.

ARP, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO