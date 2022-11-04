ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Comments / 1

Related
101.5 KNUE

Here is Your Own Piece of Paradise in Arp, Texas

Back in 2020 a census was done and found the population of Arp, Texas to be less than 1,000 people, the exact number was 892. So, if you’re looking for a private piece of paradise in East Texas this home that is currently for sale might be the perfect place for you to call home. Located only about 25 minutes from Tyler, this home just dropped in price by $10,000, the current asking price is now $979,900.
ARP, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

The Downtown Christmas Parade In Lufkin, Texas Is Coming

The holidays are almost here, and there is a huge Lufkin tradition that you might want to be a part of. The City of Lufkin Christmas Parade is on Monday, December 5, 2022 and starts at 5:30 pm. The theme this year is Christmas on Ice, which ties in perfectly...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Whitehouse man set for execution on Wednesday asks for stay

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Whitehouse man convicted of murdering his mother and scheduled to be put to death in two days has made an appeal for a stay of execution. Tracy Beatty, 61, got a reprieve in March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beatty, of Whitehouse, was sentenced to death in 2004 for murdering his 62-year-old mother and burying her body in their backyard.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
cspdailynews.com

Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Law Enforcement Officials Drain Pond South of Shelbyville

November 6, 2022 - A pond at the intersection of State Highway 87 South and FM 139 south of Shelbyville was the focus of law enforcement officials Friday, November 4, 2022, as they were assisted by Rig Tools in draining the pond. As the water was being pumped out, Texas...
SHELBYVILLE, TX
101.5 KNUE

WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX

Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area. Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.
KILGORE, TX
therecordlive.com

Bears to collide with Kilgore on Friday

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears achieved a much needed win last week to secure a berth in the post season. This week the Bears open the playoffs and hope to have an extended run like they did last season. LCM took an early lead against the Huffman Falcons last Friday, and...
KILGORE, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

News Talk 860 KSFA

Lufkin, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

News Talk 860 KSFA has the best news coverage for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://ksfa860.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy