ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wrestletalk.com

Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel

Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
Yardbarker

Paul Heyman: I Wanted To Have Logan Paul Join WWE When I Was The Executive Director Of WWE RAW

Paul Heyman says he wanted to bring Logan Paul into WWE when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match; the social media star previously made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, and he later faced The Miz at SummerSlam. He started feuding with Reigns on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, and the two stars will collide at the high-profile show.
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence

We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
ringsidenews.com

Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown

Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
ringsidenews.com

Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed

Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
stillrealtous.com

Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel

The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
wrestletalk.com

Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match

Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
stillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager

Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
wrestletalk.com

New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
tjrwrestling.net

Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel

Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back

You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
ringsidenews.com

AEW Stable Dragged For Getting An nWo Push

AEW has been called out a few times for resembling WCW. Now, it seems that one of their many factions is accused of ripping off one of WCW’s biggest stables. Glenn Gilbertti, also known by his ring name Disco Inferno, has firm belief that All Elite Wrestling is pushing an upcoming young faction like the legendary team nWo. Gilbertti was referring to The Firm, fronted by Stokely Hathaway.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding

Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
itrwrestling.com

Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business

Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel

Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
wrestletalk.com

Another Released WWE Star Expected To Be Brought Back Soon

Reports have emerged regarding WWE’s interest in yet another released star, following the return of Emma (Tenille Dashwood). Emma made her WWE return on the October 28 edition of SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title open challenge. Emma was one of several womens wrestlers who WWE...
tjrwrestling.net

AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”

An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.

Comments / 0

Community Policy