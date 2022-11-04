Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Triple H reportedly “has an idea” on who is going to end Roman Reigns’ WWE title reign
As seen during the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel PLE, Roman Reigns successfully defended the unified WWE Universal title against Logan Paul. As previously noted, the belief is that Reigns will remain champion leading up to Wrestlemania 39 in Southern California. Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com wrote that “while Vince McMahon was...
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
tjrwrestling.net
Top 10 Wrestling Stories of the Week 11/3: WWE Crown Jewel, New Women’s Tag Champs, Jarrett to AEW, More
Welcome back, TJR readers! Did you spend all day Friday trying to ignore political ads and missed WWE Smackdown? Perhaps you spent all day Monday trying to figure out if you wanted to go as Slutty Doink or Slutty Brutus Beefcake for Halloween, and missed Raw. Worry not for I...
Yardbarker
Paul Heyman: I Wanted To Have Logan Paul Join WWE When I Was The Executive Director Of WWE RAW
Paul Heyman says he wanted to bring Logan Paul into WWE when he was the Executive Director of WWE RAW. At WWE Crown Jewel, Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his third match; the social media star previously made his in-ring debut at WWE WrestleMania 38, and he later faced The Miz at SummerSlam. He started feuding with Reigns on the road to WWE Crown Jewel, and the two stars will collide at the high-profile show.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Roman Reigns Acknowledging His WWE Saudi Absence
We are less than a day away from WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the hype train isn't slowing down just yet. Earlier today, WWE held one last press conference before the event, with Logan Paul and Roman Reigns confronting each other once again before their main event bout for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Yet while Reigns was flanked by Paul Heyman, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, the "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn was noticeably absent. That didn't stop the fans in attendance from voicing their opinion, however.
ringsidenews.com
Natalya Shows Off Gruesome Photo Of Her Broken Nose After WWE SmackDown
Natalya is one of the well-known Superstars, bred for greatness as part of the Hart Dynasty. She has established a stronghold through her unique antics in the WWE. Fans must have observed Shayna’s reaction as she decimated Natalya in the ring. Now with a broken nose, Natalya displayed the horrific photo that was taken after the fact.
Sporting News
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 match grades, results: Logan Paul shines, but Roman Reigns retains gold
Throughout the buildup to their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul told Roman Reigns he only needed one lucky shot to beat "The Tribal Chief" to become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. While he didn't get the win, he proved he belongs in pro wrestling. At Crown Jewel, Reigns...
ringsidenews.com
Identity Of Strange Woman In Bray Wyatt’s SmackDown Segment Revealed
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely shocked everyone in attendance. Since then, he has been regularly featured on the blue brand, cutting eerie promos that keep fans invested. Fans went crazy over his most recent segment, but it seems some people went crazy over nothing.
stillrealtous.com
Title Change Takes Place At WWE Crown Jewel
The stars of WWE made their way to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel on Saturday and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles were on the line when Asuka & Alexa Bliss defended the belts against Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. After Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai made their entrance...
wrestletalk.com
Injury Announced To WWE Champion Ahead Of Match
Ahead of their championship match at WWE Crown Jewel, one WWE champion has been announced as having an injury but will still compete. WWE’s premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia rolls on with a massive Undisputed WWE Tag Team match, but is one of the champs already working hurt?
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
wrestletalk.com
New Challengers Emerge For Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships
While the Usos came to the ring on WWE SmackDown ahead of the match at WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, they were interrupted. While they may be set to face the Brawling Brutes on Saturday, September 5 at WWE’s upcoming premium live event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, the Usos were looking ahead.
tjrwrestling.net
Alexa Bliss Flaunts New Look Following WWE Crown Jewel
Alexa Bliss had a rough night at Crown Jewel as she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship but now she seems to be embracing a new look. At Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Bliss teamed with Asuka to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Title against the two women they defeated for the belts on Raw, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Bringing Another Released Star Back
You never know who might show up on WWE programming nowadays as the company has been bringing former stars back to the company on a regular basis. Last week Emma made her return when she challenged Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and it sounds like another familiar face could be brought back into the fold.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Stable Dragged For Getting An nWo Push
AEW has been called out a few times for resembling WCW. Now, it seems that one of their many factions is accused of ripping off one of WCW’s biggest stables. Glenn Gilbertti, also known by his ring name Disco Inferno, has firm belief that All Elite Wrestling is pushing an upcoming young faction like the legendary team nWo. Gilbertti was referring to The Firm, fronted by Stokely Hathaway.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
ComicBook
Braun Strowman Defeats Omos at WWE Crown Jewel
Two of WWE's biggest superstars locked horns at WWE Crown Jewel. Braun Strowman and Omos clashed for the first time in front of a packed Saudi Arabian crowd, with Strowman especially rallying the fans in attendance. The match began methodical, with the two men testing each other's strength. Omos took the advantage early, forcing Strowman into the corner and Irish whipping him to the opposite side. Color commentator described Omos's dominance as "one-way traffic" to open the contest. From there, Omos mixed in a big boot and a kick to the ribs before Strowman gained control with a series of strikes.
wrestletalk.com
Another Released WWE Star Expected To Be Brought Back Soon
Reports have emerged regarding WWE’s interest in yet another released star, following the return of Emma (Tenille Dashwood). Emma made her WWE return on the October 28 edition of SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title open challenge. Emma was one of several womens wrestlers who WWE...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Star Says “If I Wanted Them To Fire Me, I’d Quit”
An AEW star has said that he’d quit rather than wait to be fired from AEW amid rumours of their unhappiness in the company. It was reported prior to AEW Dynamite in early October that an “altercation” had occurred backstage between Andrade El Idolo and Sammy Guevara, who’d been going back and forth on social media. Andrade was sent home as a result and was removed from his scheduled Rampage match. It was reported that Guevara did not fight back during the incident and Andrade has not been seen in AEW since.
